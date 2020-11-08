Dana White praises resurgent heavyweight legend Andrei Arlovski: “His chin has gotten better”

UFC president Dana White praised resurgent heavyweight legend Andrei Arlovski, noting that he thinks “His chin has gotten better.”

Arlovski picked up a big win on Saturday at UFC Vegas 13 when he took home a unanimous decision over Tanner Boser, one of the heavyweight division’s top prospects. Arlovski is 41 years old but he is still performing at a high level despite his age. The former UFC heavyweight champion is now riding a two-fight win streak and is 3-1 overall in his last four fights, with other recent victories over Phillipe Lines and Ben Rothwell.

Following the event, White spoke to the media and was asked about what he thought of several fighters’ performances and Arlovski was among them. Here’s what White said.

“Listen, that guy has been here for 20 years, and to still be competing at that level and be pulling off a win tonight its pretty impressive. It seems like to me that his chin has gotten better, which is not supposed to happen. It doesn’t work that way. But yeah, he looked good tonight,” Dana White said (via MMAjunkie.com).

“He’s going to be walking rough for the next few days, but for his age, what that guy has been through and everything else, he looked good tonight. I was happy for him. He’s a good guy.”

Arlovski is still far from even considering another title run in the modern-day UFC heavyweight division, but at age 41 he’s at least knocking on the door of a top-15 ranking. Arlovski has looked much sharper in his last few fights with his striking and his defense is excellent as well. Some of his fights aren’t the most exciting, but he’s still able to get the job done against younger fighters and that says a lot about his dedication to the sport.

Who do you want to see Andrei Arlovski fight next?