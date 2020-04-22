Corey Anderson publicly apologizes to Jon Jones for questioning his religious beliefs

Corey Anderson has issued a public apology to Jon Jones for attacking him online about his religious beliefs.

Anderson and Jones have had a history where the two have trash-talked one another and a fight seemed likely. Yet, “Overtime” would go on to lose to Jan Blachowicz leaving that scrap questionable to ever happen.

Now, after tons of trash-talking, Anderson did some reflection and realized he was in the wrong. So, the light heavyweight contender took to Instagram to apologize to the 205-pound champion.

“Ever since the UFC 232 incident, I allowed myself to come out of my character as a believer. And I blame myself for allowing it to happen,” Anderson wrote. “So I’d like to make a public apology to Jon Jones for all my previous social media posts and interviews about his religious beliefs and being a Christian. In this time away from the world, I’ve been able to dig deep into my Bible, pray and ask questions about living my life more and more as a Child of God. And one of the things I’ve learned is that, as a believer myself, I should have directed my issues pertaining [to] his beliefs DIRECTLY to him and not into the media.

“As a man, I can admit when I am wrong, and I was/am wrong. As a fighter and a competitor, it’s easy to let the way of the world influence you to do the things the world wants you to do,” he continued. “But as a believer, I AM supposed to live the way the LORD wants me to and walk the way that will shed light on him and his word.”

Currently, Jones has yet to respond to Anderson’s apology and it is unknown if he ever will.

Corey Anderson as mentioned is coming off a first-round knockout loss to Blachowicz at UFC Rio Rancho. The loss snapped his four-fight winning streak where he had wins over Johnny Walker, Ilir Latifi, Glover Teixeira, and Patrick Cummins.

Jon Jones, meanwhile, has set his sights on Jan Blachowicz as his next opponent. But, a rematch against Dominick Reyes is certainly not out of the question.

What do you make of Corey Anderson’s apology to Jon Jones? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/21/2020.