Ciryl Gane calls Jon Jones the GOAT, interested in future heavyweight fight with “Bones”

UFC heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane called Jon Jones the GOAT, and says he is interested in a future heavyweight fight with “Bones.”

Gane defeated Alexander Volkov via unanimous decision last weekend to improve to 9-0 in MMA and 6-0 overall in the UFC. The win was so impressive to UFC president Dana White and the promotion’s top executives that Gane was given an interim title shot against Derrick Lewis at UFC 265 this summer with Francis Ngannou out. The Gane vs. Lewis winner will likely be in line to face Ngannou sometime later this year for the undisputed title. Of course, there’s one other factor in the heavyweight equation, and that’s Jones.

The former longtime UFC light heavyweight champion, Jones announced that he would be moving up to heavyweight for his next fight, but thus far that hasn’t materialized as Jones got into a public contract with the UFC over the Ngannou superfight, and now the fight is off. Still, Jones says that he plans on moving up eventually, and at some point, Gane wants to fight him.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Gane said that he thinks Jones moving up to heavyweight is a good move for his career and said that he is very interested in a future fight against him.

“Yes of course, of course. A lot of people talk about this fight because I am a technical fighter and he is, too, a technical fighter, so the people like to say, ‘Yeah, this is a good matchup.’ So yes, I’m really excited about that because Jon Jones is the GOAT and everybody knows that. So wow,” Gane said.

“I think it’s a good move for him (going to heavyweight), of course. He can make a lot of money with it. He did a lot at light heavyweight, so I understand his move to the heavyweight division, he wants to prove something. But yes, of course, there are a lot of people in this division waiting for the title shot, so every time people say ‘Jon Jones, Jon Jones,’ but we are here, too.”

