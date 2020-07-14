Brian Ortega rips The Korean Zombie over callout of Alex Volkanovksi

Brian Ortega ripped into the “The Korean Zombie” for calling out the featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski.

Last weekend at UFC 251, Volkanovski faced off against Max Holloway in a rematch for his first title defence. The closely contested bout went in Volkanovski’s favor, as the judges scored the bout with 47-48, 48-47, and 48-47 scorecards. He sealed the razor-thin split decision win.

Many spectators were left unimpressed with his UFC 251 performance, even UFC president Dana White disagreed with his split decision win. The Korean Zombie has sided with White and criticized the featherweight champion for his performance.

On social media, Chan Sung Jung called out the fighter for his “shameful” Saturday night showdown and assured fans he will finish him.



“I am responding to yesterday’s title match against Volkanovski and Holloway,” the Korean Zombie wrote on Instagram. “To be honest, it is shameful that Volkanovski is a champion of my weight class. Give him to me then you don’t need to worry about the judges decision. As you know, I won’t let the judges decide the result of my fight. I will finish him at the title match and that is what UFC fans want to watch.”

This isn’t the first time The Korean Zombie has gone for the jugular of Volkanovski. In February 2020, the Korean prospect called out the fighter for being unable to finish fights and claimed he had “pillows for hands.”

Brian Ortega has no tolerance for Chan Sung Jung’s recent comments.

The pair have recently been linked to a fight, although the bout still isn’t official. For that reason, Ortega has questioned if The Korean Zombie is avoiding the possible matchup by diverting his attention to the current champ.



“How you gonna say I can’t fight cause I can’t leave my country then say you ready to fight all the sudden 😂😂. I just talked to some of my people they said you can fly to United States and fly to Fight Island ( by the way they live in Korea too ),” Ortega wrote. “So straight up you down to fight @danawhite said winner of us gets the tittle shot. If you ain’t down I ain’t trippen @danawhite give me another guy you want to see me fight to earn the titleI don’t want free rides I earn my shit.”

If the featherweight standouts face off in a clash later this year, the winner could get a title shot against Volkanovski. With that being said, The Korean Zombie could potentially queue-jump without fighting Ortega to get a shot at the belt.

Who do you want to see Brian Ortega fight next?