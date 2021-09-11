BKFC 21 Results: Houston Alexander destroys Wes Combs (Video)

Former UFC fighter Houston Alexander made his Bare Knuckle debut opposite Wes Combs at last night’s BKFC 21 event in Nebraska.

As was the case in many of his professional MMA bouts, Alexander’s BKFC debut did not last long. The 49-year-old was able to connect with a big right hand that sent his opponent crashing to the canvas.

That is when some of Houston Alexander’s MMA fighting instincts kicked in as he proceeded to follow up with another shot as Wes Combs laid lifeless on the canvas. Check out the finish below courtesy of FITETV:

Bruh. Houston Alexander with the ground n pound 😭 pic.twitter.com/SLGdaNZOqh — Tez (@TheRealTez23) September 11, 2021

Get all of last night’s results and highlights below (via MMAJunkie):

BKFC 21 MAIN CARD

Mike Richman def. Dakota Cochrane via knockout – Round 2, 0:37

Josh Burns def. Sam Shewmaker via knockout – Round 1, 0:19

Houston Alexander def. Wes Combs via knockout – Round 1, 0:34

Ryan Roberts def. Jorge Gonzalez via knockout – Round 2, 0:29

Jason High def. Rocky Long via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 1:59

Sean Wilson def. Will Shutt via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 1:21

Cody Land def. TJ Benson via knockout – Round 2, 1:29

JC Deleon def. Keilen Fantroy via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 1:36

BKFC 21 PRELIMINARY CARD

Erick Murray def. Robert Guzman via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) – Round 2, 1:52

Carlos Trinidad-Snake def. Noah Cutter via knockout – Round 1, 0:38

Jeff Souder def. Adam Valcourt via knockout – Round 2, 0:49

Who would you like to see Houston Alexander fight next following his stunning knockout win over Wes Combs at BKFC 21? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!