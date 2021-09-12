Anderson Silva KO’s Tito Ortiz (Video)

Chris Taylor
Anderson Silva, Tito Ortiz
Anderson Silva KO's Tito Ortiz

Tonight’s Triller Fight Club: ‘Holyfield vs Belfort’ event is co-headlined by a boxing match between former UFC champions Tito Ortiz and Anderson Silva.

‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ missed weight by five pounds for tonight’s contest and was forced to forfeit 20% of his purse to ‘The Spider’.

Tito Ortiz (21-12-1 MMA, 0-0 Boxing) last competed in combat sports in December of 2019, scoring a submission victory over Alberto El Patron in a MMA bout. The win marked Tito’s third in a row, as he had previously scored first-round finishes over Chuck Liddell and Chael Sonnen.

Anderson Silva, Tito Ortiz
Image Credit: Amanda Wescott, Triller

As for Anderson Silva (34-11 MMA), the former UFC middleweight kingpin most recently competed in the squared circle back in June where he scored a stunning upset over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Round one begins and Tito Ortiz starts things off by throwing out his jab. He looks to find a home for a right hook. Anderson Silva is slipping punches seemingly at will. He lands a counter right. Tito is stunned. A left from Silva and Ortiz goes down.

Official Result: Anderson Silva def. Tito Ortiz via KO at 1:21 of Round 1

Who would you like to see Silva fight next following his KO victory over Ortiz this evening in Florida? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

