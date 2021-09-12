Anderson Silva challenges the Paul brothers to fight him and Vitor Belfort

Anderson Silva has issued a challenge to the Paul brothers, requesting that Logan and Jake fight him and Vitor Belfort.

Silva, a former UFC middleweight champion, improved his professional boxing record to 3-1 this evening after scoring a nasty knockout victory over Tito Ortiz. ‘The Spider’ was able to dodge an early flurry from ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy‘ before stunning Tito with a right hand (see that here). Anderson would then unleash a pair of left hands that put Ortiz down for good.

Shortly after Anderson Silva disposed of Tito Ortiz, boxing legend Evander Holyfield made his walk to the ring for a bout with former UFC champion Vitor Belfort.

‘The Phenom’ was able to make quick work of the 58-year-old boxing legend, earning a first-round TKO victory. Immediately following his first boxing win in over fifteen years, Belfort proceeded to callout Jake Paul.

Anderson Silva seems onboard with the idea and even offered to team up with his fellow Brazilian for a future showdown against the Paul brothers (via Jed I Goodman on Twitter).

Anderson Silva says the Paul brothers should fight him and Vitor Belfort. pic.twitter.com/tZGMwNdmxy — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) September 12, 2021

“Jake Paul and your brother you have the chance to fight with me and Vitor. You know? It’s a good fight.” – Silva suggested.

Jake Paul is coming off a split-decision victory over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in his most recent effort The win improved the YouTubers overall record to a perfect 4-0.

As for Logan, the eldest of the Paul brothers most recently competed in a exhibition bout with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather. The contest went the distance but it was pretty clear that ‘Money May’ allowed that to occur.

Anderson Silva did not state which of the two Paul Brothers he would prefer to fight, but a bout with either one would surely prove lucrative.