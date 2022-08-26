After returning to training, Darren Till provides timeline for his next Octagon appearance: “The comeback is on”

UFC middleweight Darren Till has given fans an update on his long-awaited return.

‘The Gorilla’ was last seen in the octagon against Derek Brunson in September 2021. In that outing, the British star was submitted in round three. The defeat was also the second in a row for Till, as he had previously lost to Robert Whittaker.

Following the fight, the 29-year-old revealed that he had fought with a torn ACL. Due to that injury, he was forced to take some time off. Till was set to return last month at UFC London against Jack Hermansson but was forced out of that fight due to an undisclosed injury.

Since pulling out of UFC London, Darren Till has been quiet as to a return. However, in an interview with ESPN, the former title challenger revealed he’s back in training. Along with that, Till still has aspirations of fighting in 2022.

Beyond that, the British star wants to fight not once, but twice this year. Till revealed that he’s currently helping prepare Khamzat Chimaev for his fight with Nate Diaz and that he should be in the octagon himself soon.

“We’re a few weeks into getting back. Khamzat [Chimaev] is fully in camp now for this fight with Nate Diaz, so I’m like in camp helping him, but I’m in camp for myself to come back. As I said to you previously, I’m coming back. The body’s never 100 percent, but I’m coming back what I used to be like, healthy and fit and ready to get a world title, get some wins in.”

” [Getting a] massive fight against one of the best strikers in the division, so this is all just about getting back now… Yeah, I’d say in a few months’ time, I’ll be ready. I want to have two fights by the end of this year. Two fights, and then next year’s a big year. The comeback is on.”

