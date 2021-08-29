A dejected Kevin Lee reacts following loss to Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 35

Kevin Lee returned to the Octagon this evening in Las Vegas for a highly anticipated welterweight showdown with Daniel Rodriguez.

Lee (18-7 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a submission loss to newly crowned UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira back in March of 2020. Prior to that setback, the Michigan native had scored a sensational knockout win over Gregor Gillespie.

Meanwhile, Daniel Rodriguez (16-2 MMA) had entered tonight’s event sporting a two-fight winning streak, his most previous effort resulting in a TKO victory over Preston Parsons.

Despite now having competing at welterweight since a 2019 loss to Rafael dos Anjos, Kevin Lee was supremely confident that he would emerge victorious this evening. ‘The MoTown Phenom’ went as far too suggest that he was the man to dethrone reigning welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman.

Tonight’s Lee vs. Rodriguez bout proved to be a grueling fifteen minute battle. The Michigan native was able to get off to a strong start in the fight after landing an early takedown. However, ‘D-Rod’ was able to turn the tide in his favor in round two and continued to keep momentum throughout the final five minutes of the contest.

Shortly following the conclusion of the contest a dejected Kevin Lee took to Instagram Live where he shared the following remarks.

“Well, that was a shit fight.” – Lee proclaimed.

Kevin Lee has now dropped four of his past five fights, with his lone win in that time coming against the aforementioned Gregor Gillespie by way of knockout.

What do you think should come next for ‘The MoTown Phenom’ following tonight’s setback to Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 35? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!