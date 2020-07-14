Just Scrap Radio Ep. 2 with Calvin Kattar, Dan Ige & Jack Hermansson

Just like the debut episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com the second show is a stacked one ahead of the July 15 and 18 Fight Island shows.

Host Cole Shelton is first joined by sixth-ranked UFC featherweight Calvin Kattar (1:19). Then, 10th-ranked featherweight, Dan Ige (17:13) comes on, and the final guest is middleweight contender Jack Hermansson (38:28).

Calvin Kattar opens up the show to preview his Wednesday, July 15 main event fight against Dan Ige. Kattar is making a quick turnaround after scoring a knockout win over Jeremy Stephens at UFC 249. “The Boston Finisher” then discusses the fight against Ige, how it came together and where a win puts him in the division. The 32-year-old also talks about his regional promotion, Combat Zone, and when they may come back. Finally, he explains the hope of headlining UFC Boston one day with teammate Rob Font being the co-main.

Dan Ige the other half of the July 15 main event previews his scrap against Calvin Kattar. Ige discusses the quick turnaround. He then explains why this is such a big opportunity for him to achieve his goal of being the UFC champ by 2021. The Hawaiian also reveals he brought in Aaron Pico for this camp to work on his wrestling and boxing. The 28-year-old also talks about his training. Finally, he revealed whether or not the immediate rematch against Edson Barboza was ever discussed.

Jack Hermansson is the final guest of the show to preview his July 18 co-main event bout against Kelvin Gastelum. Hermansson talks about the canceled Chris Weidman fight and whether or not he wanted it rebooked. The Swede then discusses where a win over Gastelum would put him in the division. Finally, he explains why former opponent, Jared Cannonier is the darkhorse of the 185-pound division.

Be sure to subscribe to BJPENN.com’s YouTube channel and share as a new episode of Just Scrap Radio with Cole Shelton drops every Tuesday.