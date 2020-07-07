Just Scrap Radio Ep. 1 with Alex Volkanovski, Volkan Oezdemir & Frankie Edgar

The debut episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com is a stacked one ahead of UFC 251 and the debut of UFC Fight Island.

Host Cole Shelton is first joined by UFC featherweight champion, Alex Volkanovski. Then, Volkan Oezdemir comes on, and the final guest is future UFC Hall of Famer and friend of the website, Frankie Edgar.

Alex Volkanovski is the first guest on Just Scrap Radio who was very generous with his time. The featherweight champion previews his UFC 251 rematch against Max Holloway and why he wanted to fight the Hawaiian again. Volkanovski also discusses why he has a chip on his shoulder heading into this fight and why he believes he needs to finish Holloway to cement himself as the champion. The Aussie then talks about the state of the featherweight division and what could be next for him if he beats Holloway.

Volkan Oezdemir then joins the program to talk about his UFC 251 bout against former RIZIN champion and UFC newcomer, Jiri Prochazka. Oezdemir, who is riding a two-fight winning streak says his confidence is back and knows a win over the Czech star puts him a win or two away from a title shot. “No Time” also believes this fight doesn’t go the distance and talks about what could be next for him if he gets his hand raised on Fight Island.

Frankie Edgar is the final guest of the show. The future UFC Hall of Famer discusses the drop to bantamweight if he regrets not taking the Cory Sandhagen fight in January. He also reveals what fights at bantamweight he wants. Edgar also previewed the Munhoz fight before it was canceled and coming back to Abu Dhabi where he upset B.J. Penn to win the lightweight title.

