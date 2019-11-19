Troy Worthen excited for his chance to compete in ONE Championship

Earlier this year, Troy Worthen made his debut with ONE Championship, scoring a victory at ONE: Maters of Destiny

Now, Worthen is looking to conclude his first year with the promotion with another win.

Worthen takes on Chen Lei in a featured bout at ONE: Edge of Greatness on 22 November from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

“I have always wanted to be at the pinnacle of the sport, facing the best guys in the world and now I get my chance,” Worthen said.

The 26-year-old Worthen moved from the United States to train at Evolve MMA, finding a home that provided him with everything he needed.

“Training at Evolve is just a breath of fresh air,” Worthen said.

“It is just nice to have everything consolidated all in one place. Getting help from World Champions that are truly invested in me, they are all super experienced and everybody is really good here.”

It was not easy early in life for Worthen, as he dealt with family issues before finding himself a sport to focus on with wrestling.

“My mom was an alcoholic, so she would be drinking and my dad would get home and she would be drunk in a rage and they would be fighting all night,” Worthen said.

“The cops would be coming over, so when they got divorced, I was actually kind of relieved and happy because I didn’t have to deal with it as much. It was a little rough, but everybody has their problems growing up and I am not going to act like mine are any different, so just learn to live with it.”

Worthen competed for the University of Central Florida and became an NCWA All-American wrestling and NCWA Southeastern Conference Champion. He is also a brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

“I was a kid with no path, I kind of just woke up every day and I did not know what I was focused on,” Worthen said.

“When I joined wrestling, for the first time, I knew why I was doing it. I had a purpose. It really started to encompass my life and it got me out of some bad places. I was not exactly the best kid, so I owe a lot to wrestling.”

ONE: Edge of Greatness features Nong-O Gaiyanghadao and Saemapetch Fairtex meeting for the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/19/2019.