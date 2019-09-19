Honorio Banario honored to be with ONE Championship through 100 events

Back when ONE Championship first opened the doors to showcase mixed martial arts bouts, Honorio Banario was there.

Now, as the premier promotion in Asia sets out for its 100th card, the former ONE Featherweight World Champion is honored to once again be scheduled to perform.

Banario will take on Shinya Aoki at ONE: Century Part II on Sunday, October 13 from the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan. The lightweight contest will be on Part 2 of the doubleheader that features multiple World Title bouts and Grand Prix finals.

Nicknamed “The Rock,” Banario first stepped inside the ONE Circle in 2012 at ONE: Battle of Heroes from Jakarta, Indonesia. He lost via submission to Bae Young Kwon that evening in the co-main event but has since won eight contests under the ONE banner.

“This event is very special for me,” Banario said. “Since day one, I am already competing in ONE and now it is their 100th event, so I am honored to be part of it.”

That includes a five-bout win streak from 2016-2018 highlighted by finishes via strikes or submission against Jaroslav Jartim and Rajinder Singh Meena. Banario won the ONE Featherweight World Championship in 2013 with a fourth-round technical knockout of Eric Kelly at ONE: Return of Warriors.

Over his career, Banario has tested himself with the best of the best, taking on Lowen Tynanes, Amir Khan, Ev Ting, Herbert Burns, Koji Oishi, and Narantungalag Jadambaa. Aoki, though, could be his toughest opponent to date. Banario’s reputation and resume earned him a spot earlier this year in the ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix.

“Our preparation on this coming match with one of the MMA legends is very hard,” Banario said. “I think it is the hardest training I ever done in my career. Training with my team, Team Lakay, is doing really good and we have a real good game plan.”

While Aoki does not carry the ONE Lightweight World Championship with him at the moment, Banario still views this as a championship-level task. Aoki is, after all, a two-time lightweight titlist with ONE.

“Winning this fight is like winning a belt in my point of view,” he said. “I think a win over legend Aoki will be my break to challenge the champion.”

Do you think Honorio Banario can upset Shinya Aoki at ONE: Century this October?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/19/2019.