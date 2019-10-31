Eduard Folayang feels confident ahead of ONE: Masters of Fate

Eduard Folayang is feeling good ahead of his battle on November 8 with Amarsanaa “Spear” Tsogookhuu at the Mall of Asia Arena in the Philippines for ONE: Masters of Fate.

Folayang has reviewed Amarsanaa’s most recent performance last February, where he dominated top lightweight Shannon Wiratchai to earn a unanimous decision victory. The Mongolian has a great set of skills, but the Team Lakay stalwart saw a hole in his opponent’s armor which he can take advantage of.

“Amarsanaa Tsogookhuu was able to showcase his skills with Shannon [Wiratchai] in his debut match,” Folayang said.

“He is really good on his feet and his striking can knock me out if it connects, however he has problems when he is put under pressure. There are some things that we saw which we can use to my advantage, I will leave it at that.”

Folayang, a veteran fighter with vast experience, is confident ahead of his next bout. He has put in the hard work which he believes will earn him the much-needed ‘W’.

Wanting to lead by example, the former ONE Lightweight World Champion is motivated to win and give Filipinos, his teammates, and everyone who loves the sport something to cheer about.

“In my head, this match will be in my favor in every aspect,” Folayang said.

“That does not mean I am underestimating Amarsanaa, I simply believe that the results of my preparations will allow me to dominate him. I have my team, my friends, my fans, and the rest of the Philippines cheering and depending on me. I will not let them down.”

ONE: Masters of Fate will feature ONE Strawweight World Champion Joshua Pacio defending his title against multiple-time Wushu World Champion Rene Catalan in the main event. Former ONE Flyweight World Champion Geje Eustaquio will face CWFC Bantamweight World Champion Toni Tauru.

Do you think Eduard Folayang will get back on track in Manila?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/31/2019.