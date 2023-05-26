search

Khamzat Chimaev takes aim at “not good” Paulo Costa for accepting a fight with Ikram Aliskerov at UFC 291: “He beat nobody”

By Fernando Quiles - May 26, 2023

Khamzat Chimaev doesn’t think too highly of Paulo Costa’s skills inside the Octagon.

Paulo Costa, Khamzat Chimaev, UFC

Costa is scheduled to meet Ikram Aliskerov, a former opponent of Chimaev. The two will collide at UFC 291 on July 29 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Chimaev is not impressed by the matchup.

RELATED: UFC STAR KHAMZAT CHIMAEV UNFOLLOWS DANA WHITE AND DARREN TILL ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Khamzat Chimaev Blasts Paulo Costa’s Resume

In an interview posted on his YouTube channel, Khamzat Chimaev took aim at “Borrachinha,” dismissing the Brazilian bruiser’s resume (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“Paulo has spoken a lot of sh*t about me,” Chimaev said. “That guy, I want to smash him. I want to kill this guy. I was doing a lot of things, and he wants to fight with the other guy. The guy, I fought him a long time before – three or four years ago, before UFC. I win against that guy.

“I think the guy will beat him, as well. Paulo is not good. He is sh*t. He just talks too much. He beat nobody. A close fight against Romero, only fighter he wins against. Other people, I don’t know. Nobody knows these guys. I don’t know who he beat.”

Costa has expressed his desire to fight Chimaev down the road. Last year, he told Ariel Helwani on MMAFighting’s “The MMA Hour” that he took a chunk of Chimaev’s momentum.

“I think, Chimaev [is the fight to make], yeah.” explained the Brazilian. “I stole some of his hype, I stole his night of sleep, I stole his cap, I stole his main event fight, I stole everything.”

Costa then egged Chimaev on, saying that he should fight him to take everything back. Chimaev was rather dismissive of fighting “Borrachinha” at the time. He also poked fun at Costa for the hump taunt Israel Adesanya did to him after their 2020 UFC Middleweight Championship fight.

Time will tell if Chimaev vs. Costa will come to fruition at some point.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

MMA News

Related

Bellator title

Bellator MMA plans to add a new division for the first time since 2014

Fernando Quiles - May 26, 2023
Joe Pyfer
UFC

Joe Pyfer reveals he may need surgery, still hopeful to rematch Dustin Stoltzfus next: "It's personal for me"

Cole Shelton - May 25, 2023

Joe Pyfer isn’t sure when he will be able to fight again.

Israel Adesanya

VIDEO | Alex Pereira gets encouraging words from Tyson Fury regarding Israel Adesanya loss

Josh Evanoff - May 25, 2023

Former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira met up with Tyson Fury earlier this week.

Conor McGregor, Canelo Alvarez
Conor McGregor

UFC star Conor McGregor responds to “little ginger sausage” Canelo Alvarez

Cole Shelton - May 25, 2023

Conor McGregor has taken aim at Canelo Alvarez.

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson

Rampage Jackson reflects on The Ultimate Fighter coaching experience: "That door did not deserve that"

Josh Evanoff - May 25, 2023

14 years later, Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Rampage Jackson admitted the door didn’t deserve it.

Robert Whittaker, UFC Vegas 24

Robert Whittaker explains why he's "so happy" he's fighting Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 290

Cole Shelton - May 25, 2023
MMA News

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford announced for July 29th in Las Vegas

Josh Evanoff - May 25, 2023

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford is finally going down in Las Vegas.

Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier warns Tyson Fury not to accept a UFC fight with Jon Jones: "As much of a chance as the guy walking into a convenience store"

Josh Evanoff - May 25, 2023

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier knows Tyson Fury doesn’t have a shot against Jon Jones.

Francis Ngannou
UFC

Francis Ngannou says UFC played "dirty games" to keep him under contract, reveals shocking pay before he became champ

Cole Shelton - May 25, 2023

Francis Ngannou believes the UFC used dirty tactics to keep him under contract for longer than he wanted.

Jon Jones

Tyson Fury dismisses UFC fight against Jon Jones: "It's got to be under boxing rules"

Fernando Quiles - May 25, 2023

Don’t expect Tyson Fury vs. Jon Jones to headline a UFC event.