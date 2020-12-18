Ben Askren slams Jake Paul for getting “hammered by that dummy” AJ Agazarm

Retired MMA star Ben Askren has taken a shot at Jake Paul for getting “hammered” by former Bellator fighter AJ Agazarm.

After recent footage emerged of Paul sparring with Agazarm and seemingly getting the upper hand, many were wondering whether or not it would open the door for a fight against Nate Diaz. However, a new video has resurfaced that shows Agazarm controlling Paul quite easily in an unofficial mixed martial arts bout.

After exchanging a few words as of late, Ben Askren decided to give his thoughts on Paul’s exploits.

Jake Paul got hammered by that dummy Aj Agarzam who has a record of 3-2 against bums. Shouldn’t that tell you all you need to know? @jakepaul — Funky (@Benaskren) December 17, 2020

“Jake Paul got hammered by that dummy Aj Agarzam who has a record of 3-2 against bums,” Askren wrote. “Shouldn’t that tell you all you need to know? @jakepaul”.

The beginning of this “feud” came from when Paul called out Askren and a handful of other MMA fighters prior to his knockout win over former NBA sensation Nate Robinson.

“That level of competition is harder than what these MMA guys are bringing,” Paul told Barstool Sports. “These MMA guys have to go into the gym and have to focus on elbows and kicks and jiu-jitsu and takedowns and takedown defense and all this extra stuff. I’m only boxing. So, when they come into the boxing ring, my skillset is higher than theirs right now. I’m ready for these guys right now. So, Ben Askren, Masvidal, the McGregors they’re going to get the smoke and people will see. I have to prove myself. I’m talking a lot. I know I’m talking a lot but it’s because I’m confident.

“So, November 28 it will be the first steppingstone of ‘wow he beat an actual athlete.’ Then after that, once I take down a professional MMA fighter,” Paul added. “People will be like, I think that’s when people will turn their heads and be like ‘ok, this kid wasn’t just saying sh*t to blow smoke.’”

Who do you think would win in a boxing fight between Ben Askren and Jake Paul?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com 12/18/2020.