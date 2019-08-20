Volkan Oezdemir reveals he had staph infection during UFC Uruguay fight

Volkan Oezdemir got back into the win column in a big way at UFC Uruguay. On the card, the Swiss fighter knocked out his former training partner, Ilir Latifi in the second round to snap a three-fight losing streak.

However, the road to the fight was not the easiest. The fight was scheduled for June then rescheduled to Newark in August before being moved once again to Uruguay.

To make matters worse, just before Volkan Oezdemir was going to Uruguay he found out he had staph infection but kept it a secret as he knew he wouldn’t have been able to fight.

“I had a staph infection on my hand. It was f****d up. I couldn’t close my hand so it was really hard for me to punch in training and during the fight,” Oezdemir revealed to BJPENN.com. “It is something I need to get fixed and is bothering me in my everyday life.”

The good news though is that Oezdemir does not need surgery. After talking to doctors they will use antibiotics to treat it and it should heal up soon. Meaning, he believes he should be able to get another fight in by the end of the year.

“I had some doctors appointments on the staph and basically everyone is saying not having surgery,” he explained. “So, I will try to schedule a fight in a few months if I am given the all-clear.”

To knock out Latifi while having a staph infection in his hand was an impressive for Oezdemir. He says he had the perfect game plan and knew he had what it takes to stop Latifi.

“It went perfect. It was the perfect game plan, just control the fight and put a higher pace on him so he won’t be able to catch his breath,” he said. “He gassed out pretty easily so I knew I could KO him in the second and that is how it went.”

The win also brought Volkan Oezdemir back into the win column which he says is amazing. He says it reiterates that he is a legitimate knockout artist and a threat at 205 pounds.

“It feels good and feels good to be back to my old ways,” Volkan Oezdemir concluded. “Nothing can give you more energy and emotions than putting a guy down. That is a totally different feeling. This win was a statement.”

Who do you want to see Volkan Oezdemir fight after his big UFC Uruguay win?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/20/2019.