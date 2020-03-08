VIDEO | “Cowboys” Donald Cerrone and Alex Oliveira share a moment at UFC 248

Fan favorites Donald Cerrone and Alex Oliveira shared a cool moment following the Brazilian Cowboy’s split decision win over Max Griffin at UFC 248.

As seen in the video below supplied by UFC.com, Alex crossed paths with Donald on his way out of the Octagon. Cerrone was in attendance as a fan and actually having a beer. The two exchanged feathers for their hats and shared a hug. Check it out:

Alex Oliveira (20-8-1 MMA) snapped a three-fight losing skid with tonight’s win at UFC 248.

Prior to the victory, the Brazilian was coming off decision setbacks to Nicolas Dalby and Mike Perry, which were preceded by a submission loss to Gunnar Nelson.

As for Donald Cerrone, the American ‘Cowboy’ is coming off a devastating first round knockout loss to Conor McGregor at January’s UFC 246 event in Las Vegas.

The loss marked Cerrone’s third in a row, as he had previously suffered stoppage losses to perennial lightweight contenders Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson respectively.

Prior to the rough stretch, Donald Cerrone was riding a three-fight winning streak, which included wins over Mike Perry, Al Iaquinta and Alexander Hernandez.

Cerrone has not been booked for another fight since suffering his loss to McGregor at UFC 246, but knowing ‘Cowboy’, he will likely return to action soon.

What do you think of the cool moment shared between “Cowboys” Donald Cerrone and Alex Oliveira at UFC 248? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com March 7, 2020

