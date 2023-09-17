Daniel Cormier wants to see trilogy fight between Alexa Grasso & Valentina Shevchenko

Daniel Cormier Calls For Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 3

In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Daniel Cormier, who was on commentary for the epic title rematch, expressed his belief that a trilogy fight between Grasso and Shevchenko should be next (h/t MMAJunkie).

“Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko put on an absolute classic,” Cormier said. “(They’ve) got to run it back. We’ve got to have these two women fight again. I feel like every time we match them up, we’re in for a tremendous fight between these two.”

Cormier went on to criticize judge Mike Bell, who scored the final round 10-8 in favor of Grasso. Most agree that this was an egregious score total, and one that changed the outcome of the fight.

“… It felt like me, for Mike Bell, I don’t know what he could’ve watched to score that fifth round a 10-8 for Alexa Grasso. She won the round. No doubt about it. She won the round. But a 10-8 – it is honestly one of the worst scorecards that I’ve seen in a really long time.”