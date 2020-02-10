Dana White reveals backup plan for Yoel Romero vs. Israel Adesanya at UFC 248

Dana White has a backup plan in case Yoel Romero or Israel Adesanya are forced to withdraw from their slated middleweight title fight at UFC 248.

The UFC’s reigning middleweight champion, Adesanya (18-0 MMA), is scheduled to defend his title against Romero in the main event of UFC 248 on March 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

‘Stylebender’ has gone 7-0 under the UFC banner on route to capturing the promotions coveted middleweight strap. In his most recent effort at UFC 243, Israel Adesanya defeated Robert Whittaker by way of second round TKO to become the promotions undisputed middleweight world champion.

As for Yoel Romero, ‘The Soldier of God’ is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Paulo Costa in his most recent Octagon appearance at UFC 241. The Cuban’s last win came at UFC 221 in February of 2018, when he defeated Luke Rockhold by way of knockout.

Should something happen to either Adesanya or Romero in the lead up to the March 7 pay-per-view event, UFC President Dana White does have a backup plan.

The brash UFC boss announced that Jared Cannonier (13-4 MMA) will be on standby to fill in for the UFC 248 headliner.

“Yes.” White confirmed when asked if Cannonier would be used as replacement (backup) for the UFC 248 headliner.

Cannonier was initially slated to compete at the March 7 event in Las Vegas against Robert Whittaker. However, the former middleweight champion was forced to withdraw from the contest due to personal reasons.

‘The Killa Gorilla’ is on a three fight win streak, with all three victories coming by way of TKO. In his most recent effort, he finished perennial division contender Jack Hermansson.

Darren Till was linked to possibly fill in for Whittaker against Cannonier, but Dana White would not confirm if the Liverpool native was available to compete on the card.

“I have no idea.” White said.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com February 9, 2020