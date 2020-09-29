Jorge Masvidal throws support behind Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier rematch

Jorge Masvidal has publicly thrown his support behind a proposed charity fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

Masvidal and Poirier are teammates at American Top Team and “Gamebred” tweeted his approval, stating that he will both be tuning in and donating.

I will be tuning in and happily be donating to to @DustinPoirier charity @thegoodfight on dec 12 #supernecessary — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) September 29, 2020

As it stands, McGregor has proposed to fight Poirier in Ireland on December 12 with “zero to do with the UFC.” According to the Irishman’s tweets, all proceeds will go to Poirier’s The Good Fight Foundation as well as other charities that are “close to” McGregor’s heart.

I’m in! Lets do it! A lot of people will benefit from this @TheGoodFightFDN https://t.co/Hy0ZlPFyFv — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) September 29, 2020

Even though the likelihood of this fight happening is questionable, the likes of Masvidal offering support will certainly add fuel to the fire.

Interestingly, Masvidal himself has frequently been linked to fighting McGregor. The BMF titleholder is often vocal in his support for his teammates though, and many fighters have been moved by the excellent charity work Poirier has done through his foundation.

The obvious sticking point here is that both McGregor and Poirier are contracted to the UFC. And both fighters have recently been involved in disagreements with the company.

Dana White criticized McGregor after UFC 253 for publicly sharing private messages discussing potential fights. McGregor claims that he campaigned for numerous fights this year, including bouts with Diego Sanchez and Justin Gaethje. There was a lot of talk about McGregor treating 2020 as “a season” with three more bouts mooted following his win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.

According to McGregor’s tweets, he was left frustrated at being asked to be an “alternate” to Tony Ferguson vs Khabib Nurmagomedov. He announced his retirement in April, also via twitter, and has said that he will be taking on Manny Pacquiao in the Middle East in boxing.

3 weeks post my last record breaking event, I was campaigning for another blockbuster McGregor event to take place.

Sad about my season I must say 😔 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2020

With all that heat, there’s certainly a lot to unpack. Is this all just a means of placing pressure on the UFC?

Poirier’s own disagreements with the company step from a proposed fight with Tony Ferguson at UFC 254. The bout never came to fruition after Poirier’s financial demands were not met.

Is there any chance that Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 2 actually happens?