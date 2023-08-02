Chatri Sityodtong reveals ONE Championhsip hasn’t talked to free agent Michael Page

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong says the promotion hasn’t reached out to Michael Page yet, and they are uncertain if they will.

Michael Page recently revealed that he fought out his contract and was a free agent and was looking forward to seeing what is out there.

“I am currently unemployed,” Page said on The MMA Hour. “I think it’s time for me to just explore what else is out there. It doesn’t mean I’m not going to go back with Bellator. It just means I want to see what other people think of ‘MVP.’”

