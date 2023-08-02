Chatri Sityodtong reveals ONE Championhsip hasn’t talked to free agent Michael Page
Michael Page recently revealed that he fought out his contract and was a free agent and was looking forward to seeing what is out there.
“I am currently unemployed,” Page said on The MMA Hour. “I think it’s time for me to just explore what else is out there. It doesn’t mean I’m not going to go back with Bellator. It just means I want to see what other people think of ‘MVP.’”
Although Michael Page said he was a free agent, Chatri Sityodtong revealed that from what he was told, ‘MVP’ is still under an exclusive matching period for quite some time. However, he does believe Page would do well in ONE Championship given that he can fight under multiple disciplines.
“We haven’t reached out yet to Michael Page. From our understanding, he is under-matching for the next year or something like that,” Sityodtong said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I think he is a very exciting fighter. I think he is very fun, his skillset would do very well in ONE with the multi-disciplines whether it’s mixed martial arts, kickboxing, or muay Thai for Michael Page. But, we haven’t reached out to him, because he is still under matching, an exclusive matching period, I believe.”
In his MMA career, Michael Page is 21-2 and is coming off a TKO win over Goiti Yamauchi. ‘MVP’ has spent 10 years in Bellator and fought for the interim welterweight title. However, he lost that fight lost to Logan Storley by split decision. In his career, Page holds notable wins over Douglas Lima, Derek Anderson, and Paul Daley among others.
