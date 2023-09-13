Bellator 301 set to take place November 17 in Chicago, will feature two title fight

By Josh Evanoff - September 13, 2023

Bellator 301 has been announced, headlined by a pair of massive title fights.

Sergio Pettis and Patchy Mix

The Scott Coker-led company is currently in a bit of a weird spot. For the better part of 2023, there have been rumors that Bellator will be sold to the PFL. As of now, the two appear to still be in discussions over a nearly $900 million dollar deal, which would see the Viacom company sold.

Furthermore, promotional material has been released teasing that October’s Bellator 300 will be their final event. Since then, Scott Coker has revealed that the company is still planning future fights and cards. Earlier this summer, he stated that 301 was nearly finalized, and it appears that he’s a man of his word.

Earlier today, the company announced that Bellator 301 will go down on November 17th in Chicago. The card is expected to be headlined by a welterweight title clash between Yaroslav Amosov and Jason Jackson. ‘Dynamo’ easily dominated interim champion Logan Storley in his return in February.

Yaroslav Amosov

Image Credit: Bellator

However, that’s not the only title fight on Bellator 301. Slated for the co-main event is the return of Sergio Pettis, as he faces interim champion Patchy Mix. In June, ‘The Phenom’ ended a near-two-year-long layoff to dominate Patricio Pitbull, taking away the Brazilian’s dreams of yet another title.

Lastly, there were two undercard bouts announced for Bellator 301. Firstly, there’s the semifinal for the lightweight Grand Prix, as Patricky Pitbull faces Alexander Shabily. For his part, the former champion is coming off a knockout win over Roberto De Souza at Bellator X RIZIN 2 in July.

Lastly, a bantamweight rematch between Raufeon Stots and Danny Sabatello has also been added. In their first outing last December at Bellator 289, ‘Supa’ won by a split decision. Less than a year later, they will make a return to the cage against each other once again.

What do you make of this announcement? Are you excited for Bellator 301?

