Pros react after Amanda Nunes dominates Felicia Spencer at UFC 250

A women’s featherweight title fight headlined tonight’s UFC 250 event as Amanda Nunes attempted to defend her championship against Felicia Spencer.

Nunes, who also holds the promotion’s bantamweight strap, was looking to earn her first career featherweight title defense against Spencer this evening. ‘The Lioness’ had captured the promotions 145lbs title in unforgettable fashion by knocking out Cris Cyborg at UFC 232.

Following her destruction of Cyborg in December of 2018, Amanda Nunes went on to successfully defend her bantamweight title against Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie.

Meanwhile, Felicia Spencer (8-1 MMA) was coming off a first round TKO victory over Zarah Fairn Dos Santos in her most recent effort this past February. The Canadian had gone 2-1 under the UFC banner entering tonight’s headliner, with her lone loss coming to the aforementioned Cris Cyborg by way of decision.

Tonight’s UFC 250 main event was dominated from start to finish by Amanda Nunes. ‘The Lioness’ battered her Canadian opponent for twenty-five straight minutes on route to a unanimous decision victory.

Official UFC 250 Result: Amanda Nunes def. Felicia Spencer by unanimous decision (50-45 x2, 50-44)

While the Nunes’ performance was nothing short of incredible, many fighters were not happy that the fight was not called off between rounds three and four.

Check out how the pros reacted to Amanda Nunes defeating Felicia Spencer below:

Wish I could have been cage side for this main event.. 👀 #UFC250 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) June 7, 2020

I don’t think Spencer makes it out of the first — Funky Ben (@Benaskren) June 7, 2020

I laugh at how people are forgetting Nunes finished both Rousey and Cyborg in less than a round — Funky Ben (@Benaskren) June 7, 2020

Amanda looking really sharp offensively and defensively so far! #UFC250 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 7, 2020

Man @Amanda_Leoa hits harder than @NeilMagny this is a FACT #ufc250 sorry no sorry 🤣 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) June 7, 2020

This is soooo lopsided in every department — Funky Ben (@Benaskren) June 7, 2020

Amanda is making all the right decisions and a little chess match exchanges! ##UFC250 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 7, 2020

Everyone talking like Amanda isn’t a black belt herself — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 7, 2020

Is Nunes carrying Spencer? — Funky Ben (@Benaskren) June 7, 2020

After the conclusion of round three, many fighters started calling for the contest to be stopped on social media due to immense punishment that Felicia Spencer had absorbed at the hands, feet and elbows of Amanda Nunes.

Spencer’s corner should be ready to stop this fight #UFC250 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) June 7, 2020

But leg kicks don’t count!! #ufc250 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) June 7, 2020

Do not send your fighter back out 😐 #UFC250 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) June 7, 2020

If your fighter can’t win don’t make them go back out — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) June 7, 2020

When do u throw the towel ? Your fighter can’t finish the fight !! #ufc250 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) June 7, 2020

Dude even the @ufc doesn’t have womens 145lb rankings 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/NfUYAEaxPf — Funky Ben (@Benaskren) June 7, 2020

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on June 6, 2020