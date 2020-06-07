Pros react after Amanda Nunes dominates Felicia Spencer at UFC 250

By
Chris Taylor
-
Amanda Nunes, Felicia Spencer

A women’s featherweight title fight headlined tonight’s UFC 250 event as Amanda Nunes attempted to defend her championship against Felicia Spencer.

Nunes, who also holds the promotion’s bantamweight strap, was looking to earn her first career featherweight title defense against Spencer this evening. ‘The Lioness’ had captured the promotions 145lbs title in unforgettable fashion by knocking out Cris Cyborg at UFC 232.

Following her destruction of Cyborg in December of 2018, Amanda Nunes went on to successfully defend her bantamweight title against Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie.

Meanwhile, Felicia Spencer (8-1 MMA) was coming off a first round TKO victory over Zarah Fairn Dos Santos in her most recent effort this past February. The Canadian had gone 2-1 under the UFC banner entering tonight’s headliner, with her lone loss coming to the aforementioned Cris Cyborg by way of decision.

Tonight’s UFC 250 main event was dominated from start to finish by Amanda Nunes. ‘The Lioness’ battered her Canadian opponent for twenty-five straight minutes on route to a unanimous decision victory.

Official UFC 250 Result: Amanda Nunes def. Felicia Spencer by unanimous decision (50-45 x2, 50-44)

While the Nunes’ performance was nothing short of incredible, many fighters were not happy that the fight was not called off between rounds three and four.

Check out how the pros reacted to Amanda Nunes defeating Felicia Spencer below:

After the conclusion of round three, many fighters started calling for the contest to be stopped on social media due to immense punishment that Felicia Spencer had absorbed at the hands, feet and elbows of Amanda Nunes.

 

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on June 6, 2020

 