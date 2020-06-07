Pros react after Aljamain Sterling stops Cory Sandhagen at UFC 250

A key bantamweight bout between perennial division contenders Cory Sandhagen and Aljamain Sterling took place at tonight’s UFC 250 event.

Sandhagen (12-1 MMA) had entered the contest on a seven-fight win streak, with five of those seven wins taking place under the UFC banner. In his most previous effort at August’s UFC 241 event, ‘The Sandman’ had picked up a decision victory over long-time contender Raphael Assuncao.

Meanwhile, Aljamain Sterling (18-3 MMA) entered tonight’s contest with Cory Sandhagen sporting a four-fight win streak. ‘The Funk Master’ had earned a unanimous decision victory over Pedro Munhoz in his most previous Octagon appearance.

Tonight’s Cory Sandhagen vs. Aljamain Sterling bout proved to be a short contest. ‘Aljo’ stormed across the cage and quickly had Sandhagen in the clinch. From there he would take Cory’s back and begin working on submissions. Eventually he locked in a rear-naked choke that put ‘The Sandman’ to sleep.

Official UFC 250 Result: Aljamain Sterling def. Cory Sandhagen via submission in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to Sterling defeating Sandhagen below:

Lets go Aljo !! #UFC250 — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) June 7, 2020

I think sandhagen takes this one, aljamain is very talented but I think sandhagen is on another level… but we’ll see! — Dan “50k” Ige (@Dynamitedan808) June 7, 2020

Most intriguing fight on the card tonight #ufc250 — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) June 7, 2020

What an awesome performance from @funkmasterMMA !!! — Funky Ben (@Benaskren) June 7, 2020

Hell yeahhh !!!! Aljo coming for that belt !! — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) June 7, 2020

Called that completely wrong great job by Aljo! — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) June 7, 2020

