BJ Penn Tutorials

BJ Penn, a proud Hawaiian, formerly held the UFC welterweight and lightweight titles. Highlights of his legendary career include victories over Matt Hughes, Kenny Florian, Diego Sanchez, Sean Sherk, Joe Stevenson, Jens Pulver, Renzo Gracie, Takanori Gomi, Matt Serra, Caol Uno and others.

In 2015, BJ Penn was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.