Kayla Harrison says weight cutting sends a bad message to kids, but 145lbs was only option

Women’s MMA star Kayla Harrison trashed weight cutting and said it sets a bad example for kids, but her only option was fighting at 145lbs.

Harrison is a former Olympic judoka who made the move to MMA in 2018. She began her mixed martial arts career in the PFL, where she won the promotion’s season two lightweight tournament and several non-tournament bouts along the way. But with PFL not holding any events in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the promotion allowed Harrison to take a fight in Invicta FC, with the only difference being fighting at 145lbs.

This past Friday night at Invicta FC 43, Harrison made her featherweight debut and she looked phenomenal as she smashed Courtney King and left the cage covered in blood. The fact she fought at 145lbs was one of the most intriguing parts of the matchup, but if it was up to Harrison, the fight would have been at 155lbs.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Harrison said she doesn’t believe in weight cutting.

“I think that I was never a super big 55. I walk around at 160, 165lbs. I just don’t believe in cutting weight. I don’t think it sends the right message to young kids, I don’t think it’s good for your body,” Harrison said.

“But unfortunately I was kind of left with no option. No one really wanted to fight at 155 this year with the opportunities I was given. It was either, ‘Hey, don’t fight,’ or make the sacrifices and put the cookies down and put down the Halloween candy and get your butt on the treadmill.”

With such a dominant win over King, MMA fans are now salivating at the prospect of Harrison fighting Amanda Nunes or Cris Cyborg at some point. But if was up to Harrison, she would be fighting at her natural weight class of 155lbs in the PFL with no weight cut.

