Alex Pereira calls for a third MMA fight with Israel Adesanya: “Be real with your fans”

By Cole Shelton - May 3, 2023

Alex Pereira is hoping to fight Israel Adesanya for the third time in MMA.

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, UFC 287

Back at UFC 287, Pereira was looking to defend his middleweight title for the first time as he rematched Adesanya in MMA. The two fought back at UFC 281 with Pereira winning by fifth-round TKO to become the new champ, but this time around, it was Adesanya winning by second-round KO to even their series in MMA at 1-1. Of course, the two also fought twice in kickboxing with Pereira winning both, including one by KO.

Yet, even though Pereira has beaten Adesanya three times compared to one, ‘The Last Stylebender’ shot down talks of a trilogy in MMA.

“I don’t keep score. I settle it, and now it’s settled,” Adesanya said after UFC 287. “I gave him a fast track to the belt. I could’ve said, ‘Naw, who’s he fought? He only fought one top five.’ But no. He did well. He fought some top guys. He beat (Sean) Strickland, and I was like, ‘Well, fine, There’s no one else.’ I was looking for that challenge. He beat me in kickboxing and I got the immediate rematch because of what I’ve done in the game. … I did the hard yard and I earned my f*cking rematch. Now he has to do the hard yard and earn it, but I don’t think he’s going to. Go cause problems at 205. He’s a motherf*cker to deal with, I’ll tell you that.”

Since then, Alex Pereira has said he will be going up to light heavyweight, which many thought would rule out a trilogy with Israel Adesanya. However, the Brazilian took to Twitter on Wednesday to call out the champ and says he hopes the trilogy can be next.

“In kick-boxing it’s impossible now to be better than me. In MMA it’s 1:1. Be real with your fans and let’s show the world who is better in MMA,” Pereira responded to Adesanya.

If a trilogy is made between Pereira and Adesanya it would be another highly-anticipated scrap and one that would settle the score in MMA. But, all signs point to Pereira moving up to 205lbs and Adesanya facing the winner of Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis, but the Brazilian hopes the trilogy happens one day.

Do you think we ever see Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya have their trilogy in MAM?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

