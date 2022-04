Yuta Sasaki Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 23-10-2

FAQ's

Yuta Sasaki next fight? N/A

Yuta Sasaki last fight? Yuta Sasaki lost their last fight against Kleber Koike Erbst by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke)Masato Kataoka on Feb. 23, 2022 at Rizin FF - Trigger 2nd.

Is Yuta Sasaki retired? Yuta Sasaki last fought Kleber Koike Erbst 2 months and 12 days ago, and should be considered active.

Where is Yuta Sasaki from? Yuta Sasaki is from Numazu, Shizuoka, Japan.

Has Yuta Sasaki ever been knocked out? Yuta Sasaki has lost 2 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat TKO (Broken Jaw)Jason Herzog from Kai Asakura on Oct. 12, 2019 at Rizin FF - Rizin 19: Lightweight Grand Prix 1st Round