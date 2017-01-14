|Last Fight:
|Vaughn Donayre
|Age:
|43
|Height
|5'11"
|Weight
|150 lbs
|Nick Name:
|Vincent Latoel
|Nationality:
|Netherlands
|Association:
|Golden Glory
|Children
|2
|W / L
|Opponent
|Event/Date
|Method
|Referee
|Round
|Time
|win
|Vaughn Donayre
|One Championship - Quest for Power
Jan/14/2017
|Decision (Unanimous)Yuji Shimada
|Yuji Shimada
|3
|5:00
|loss
|Edward Kelly
|One Championship - Titles and Titans
Aug/27/2016
|KO (Punches)Olivier Coste
|Olivier Coste
|2
|0:57
|loss
|Kotetsu Boku
|One Championship 39 - Tribe of Warriors
Feb/20/2016
|TKO (Elbows and Punches)Olivier Coste
|Olivier Coste
|2
|4:04
|win
|Arnaud Lepont
|One Championship 31 - Odyssey of Champions
Sep/27/2015
|TKO (Punches and Soccer Kicks)Joey Lepiten
|Joey Lepiten
|2
|0:15
|loss
|Adrian Pang
|One FC 24 - Dynasty of Champions
Dec/19/2014
|Submission (Guillotine Choke)Olivier Coste
|Olivier Coste
|3
|2:15
|loss
|Caros Fodor
|One FC 20 - Rise of the Kingdom
Sep/12/2014
|Submission (Rear-Naked Choke)Joey Lepiten
|Joey Lepiten
|2
|4:43
|win
|Eddie Ng
|One FC 16 - Honor and Glory
May/30/2014
|TKO (Punches)Yuji Shimada
|Yuji Shimada
|1
|3:16
|loss
|Eduard Folayang
|One FC 13 - Moment of Truth
Dec/06/2013
|Decision (Unanimous)Yuji Shimada
|Yuji Shimada
|3
|5:00
|win
|Willy Ni
|One FC 10 - Champions and Warriors
Sep/13/2013
|Submission (Guillotine)Kenichi Serizawa
|Kenichi Serizawa
|1
|1:51
|loss
|Tommy Depret
|UG 11 - A Decade of Fights
Oct/17/2009
|Submission (Guillotine Choke)Marco Broersen
|Marco Broersen
|2
|1:23
|loss
|Willamy Freire
|Shooto Brazil - Shooto Brazil 13
Aug/27/2009
|Submission (Guillotine Choke)Larry Papadopoulos
|Larry Papadopoulos
|2
|2:59
|win
|Grzegorz Tredowski
|BOTE - Beast of the East
Jan/24/2009
|TKO (Punches)
|1
|0:05
|loss
|Danial Sharifi
|UG 10 - The Battle of Arnhem
Nov/09/2008
|Submission (Heel Hook)
|1
|4:05
|draw
|Michiyuki Ishibashi
|UG 8 - Ultimate Glory 8
Jul/06/2008
|Draw
|2
|5:00
|loss
|Maiky Reiter
|BOTE - Beast of the East
May/31/2008
|Submission (Armbar)
|1
|N/A
|win
|Cengiz Dana
|BOTE - Beast of the East
Jan/26/2008
|TKO
|1
|0:00
|loss
|Yohan Quoniam
|Shooto Belgium - Encounter the Braves
Dec/15/2007
|Submission (Heel Hook)
|1
|0:15
|loss
|Jerry Kvarnstrom
|Shooto Finland - NK2
Sep/29/2007
|Submission (Guillotine Choke)
|1
|1:56
|win
|Daniel Abrol
|UG 5 - Stronger
Sep/09/2007
|KO
|1
|0:00
|win
|Sahin Yakut
|K-1 - World GP in Amsterdam
Jun/23/2007
|Decision
|0
|0:00
|win
|Martin Begley
|CW 6 - Battle in Belfast
Apr/21/2007
|Submission (Choke)
|1
|0:34
|loss
|Bendy Casimir
|Shooto Belgium - Consecration
Mar/31/2007
|Submission (Kimura)
|1
|4:02
|win
|Michael Van Puffelen
|BOTE - Beast of the East
Jan/27/2007
|TKO
|1
|0:00
|win
|Danny Hoyer
|Kam Lung - Only the Strongest Survive 5
Oct/08/2006
|N/A
|0
|N/A
|win
|David Alguacil
|UG 1 - Ultimate Glory 1
Sep/17/2006
|TKO
|1
|1:00
|win
|Wachagan Melkonian
|Shooto Holland - Playing With Fire
Apr/02/2006
|Submission (Guillotine Choke)
|1
|0:27
|win
|Rik Pool
|Shooto Holland - Fight Night
Feb/11/2006
|Submission (Guillotine Choke)
|0
|0:00
|win
|Marco Dritty
|Shooto - Holland 4
Sep/10/2005
|Submission (Guillotine Choke)
|0
|0:00
|win
|Owen Dempsey
|CW 5 - Christmas Smacker
Dec/05/2004
|Submission (Guillotine Choke)
|2
|3:25
|loss
|Tom Niinimaki
|Shooto Finland - Ragnarok
Oct/24/2004
|TKO
|2
|2:25
|loss
|Tom Niinimaki
|Shooto Finland - Capital Punishment 2
Apr/05/2004
|Submission (Triangle Choke)
|2
|2:03
|win
|Stephane da Costa
|Shooto Holland - Fight Night
Oct/18/2003
|Submission (Choke)
|1
|2:00
|loss
|Daniel Weichel
|Shooto Holland - The Lords of the Ring
May/12/2002
|Submission (Armbar)
|1
|1:48
|loss
|Masato Fujiwara
|Shooto - Wanna Shooto 2002
Apr/14/2002
|Submission (Triangle Armbar)Toshiharu Suzuki
|Toshiharu Suzuki
|1
|3:53
|loss
|Colin Mannsur
|Together Productions - Fight Gala
Mar/23/2002
|Submission
|0
|0:00
|draw
|Colin Mannsur
|Together Productions - Fight Gala
Feb/16/2002
|Draw
|2
|0:00
|loss
|Metin Yakut
|MTBN - Free Fight
Dec/02/2001
|Submission
|2
|0:00
|loss
|Ysidro Moreno
|Shooto Holland - Open European Championship
Jun/21/2003
|Decision
|2
|3:00
|win
|Dennis von Schie
|Shooto Holland - Open European Championship
Jun/21/2003
|Submission (Arm Bar)
|1
|2:54
|win
|Wesley Bushman
|Shooto Holland - Open European Championship
Jun/21/2003
|N/A
|1
|0:56
|win
|Nahom Kanoe
|Shooto Holland - Open European Championship
Jun/21/2003
|N/A
|1
|1:45
|loss
|Thomas Hytten
|FE 3 - Fighter Extreme 3
May/02/2003
|Submission (Kimura)
|1
|2:11
|win
|Hendrik Blokhuis
|Shooto Holland - Holland vs. the World
Apr/12/2003
|Submission (Ankle Lock)
|1
|1:27
|win
|Patrick Narraina
|Shooto Holland - On Tour 2
Dec/07/2002
|Submission (Arm Bar)
|1
|1:14
|win
|Hendrik Blokhuis
|Shooto Holland - On Tour
Sep/29/2002
|Submission (Arm Lock)
|1
|0:33
|loss
|Daniel Weichel
|Shooto Holland - Deventer
Jun/30/2002
|N/A
|0
|0:00