advertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below

Vincent Latoel Fighter Statistics

Pro MMA Record: 23-21-2

Vaughn was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to a wealthy family. His mother, Sharon Eileen (née DePalmo; born in Brantford, Ontario, Canada), is a real estate agent and stockbroker who was once ranked as one of the United States' top money managers by Bloomberg Wealth Manager magazine. His father, Vernon Lindsay Vaughn, worked as a salesman for a toy company. As a child, he was raised both Protestant and Catholic by his Catholic mother and Protestant father. He has Lebanese, Italian, Irish, English, and German ancestry.

Last Fight: Vaughn Donayre
Age: 43
Height 5'11"
Weight 150 lbs
Nick Name: "Magnivincent"
Nationality: Netherlands
Association: Golden Glory
23 Wins
KO / TKO
7
30%
Submission
11
47%
Decisions
2
8%
21 Losses
KO / TKO
3
14%
Submission
15
71%
Decisions
2
9%

Wiki Stats

Children 2

FAQ's

Vincent Latoel next fight?
N/A
Vincent Latoel last fight?
Vincent Latoel won their last fight against Vaughn Donayre by Decision (Unanimous) on Jan. 14, 2017 at One Championship - Quest for Power.
Is Vincent Latoel retired?
Vincent Latoel last fought Vaughn Donayre 5 years 3 months and 19 days ago, and should be considered retired.
Where is Vincent Latoel from?
Vincent Latoel is from Deventer, Netherlands.
Has Vincent Latoel ever been knocked out?
Vincent Latoel has lost 3 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat KO (Punches) from Edward Kelly on Aug. 27, 2016 at One Championship - Titles and Titans
How long has Vincent Latoel been fighting?
Vincent Latoel has been fighting for a period of 14 years 6 months and 14 days, their first fight was on Jun. 30, 2002 at Shooto Holland - Deventer. They have accumalated roughly 2 hours, 53 minutes and 41 seconds of combat.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
win Vaughn Donayre One Championship - Quest for Power
Jan/14/2017 		Decision (Unanimous) Yuji Shimada 3 5:00
loss Edward Kelly One Championship - Titles and Titans
Aug/27/2016 		KO (Punches) Olivier Coste 2 0:57
loss Kotetsu Boku One Championship 39 - Tribe of Warriors
Feb/20/2016 		TKO (Elbows and Punches) Olivier Coste 2 4:04
win Arnaud Lepont One Championship 31 - Odyssey of Champions
Sep/27/2015 		TKO (Punches and Soccer Kicks) Joey Lepiten 2 0:15
loss Adrian Pang One FC 24 - Dynasty of Champions
Dec/19/2014 		Submission (Guillotine Choke) Olivier Coste 3 2:15
loss Caros Fodor One FC 20 - Rise of the Kingdom
Sep/12/2014 		Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) Joey Lepiten 2 4:43
win Eddie Ng One FC 16 - Honor and Glory
May/30/2014 		TKO (Punches) Yuji Shimada 1 3:16
loss Eduard Folayang One FC 13 - Moment of Truth
Dec/06/2013 		Decision (Unanimous) Yuji Shimada 3 5:00
win Willy Ni One FC 10 - Champions and Warriors
Sep/13/2013 		Submission (Guillotine) Kenichi Serizawa 1 1:51
loss Tommy Depret UG 11 - A Decade of Fights
Oct/17/2009 		Submission (Guillotine Choke) Marco Broersen 2 1:23
loss Willamy Freire Shooto Brazil - Shooto Brazil 13
Aug/27/2009 		Submission (Guillotine Choke) Larry Papadopoulos 2 2:59
win Grzegorz Tredowski BOTE - Beast of the East
Jan/24/2009 		TKO (Punches) 1 0:05
loss Danial Sharifi UG 10 - The Battle of Arnhem
Nov/09/2008 		Submission (Heel Hook) 1 4:05
draw Michiyuki Ishibashi UG 8 - Ultimate Glory 8
Jul/06/2008 		Draw 2 5:00
loss Maiky Reiter BOTE - Beast of the East
May/31/2008 		Submission (Armbar) 1 N/A
win Cengiz Dana BOTE - Beast of the East
Jan/26/2008 		TKO 1 0:00
loss Yohan Quoniam Shooto Belgium - Encounter the Braves
Dec/15/2007 		Submission (Heel Hook) 1 0:15
loss Jerry Kvarnstrom Shooto Finland - NK2
Sep/29/2007 		Submission (Guillotine Choke) 1 1:56
win Daniel Abrol UG 5 - Stronger
Sep/09/2007 		KO 1 0:00
win Sahin Yakut K-1 - World GP in Amsterdam
Jun/23/2007 		Decision 0 0:00
win Martin Begley CW 6 - Battle in Belfast
Apr/21/2007 		Submission (Choke) 1 0:34
loss Bendy Casimir Shooto Belgium - Consecration
Mar/31/2007 		Submission (Kimura) 1 4:02
win Michael Van Puffelen BOTE - Beast of the East
Jan/27/2007 		TKO 1 0:00
win Danny Hoyer Kam Lung - Only the Strongest Survive 5
Oct/08/2006 		N/A 0 N/A
win David Alguacil UG 1 - Ultimate Glory 1
Sep/17/2006 		TKO 1 1:00
win Wachagan Melkonian Shooto Holland - Playing With Fire
Apr/02/2006 		Submission (Guillotine Choke) 1 0:27
win Rik Pool Shooto Holland - Fight Night
Feb/11/2006 		Submission (Guillotine Choke) 0 0:00
win Marco Dritty Shooto - Holland 4
Sep/10/2005 		Submission (Guillotine Choke) 0 0:00
win Owen Dempsey CW 5 - Christmas Smacker
Dec/05/2004 		Submission (Guillotine Choke) 2 3:25
loss Tom Niinimaki Shooto Finland - Ragnarok
Oct/24/2004 		TKO 2 2:25
loss Tom Niinimaki Shooto Finland - Capital Punishment 2
Apr/05/2004 		Submission (Triangle Choke) 2 2:03
win Stephane da Costa Shooto Holland - Fight Night
Oct/18/2003 		Submission (Choke) 1 2:00
loss Daniel Weichel Shooto Holland - The Lords of the Ring
May/12/2002 		Submission (Armbar) 1 1:48
loss Masato Fujiwara Shooto - Wanna Shooto 2002
Apr/14/2002 		Submission (Triangle Armbar) Toshiharu Suzuki 1 3:53
loss Colin Mannsur Together Productions - Fight Gala
Mar/23/2002 		Submission 0 0:00
draw Colin Mannsur Together Productions - Fight Gala
Feb/16/2002 		Draw 2 0:00
loss Metin Yakut MTBN - Free Fight
Dec/02/2001 		Submission 2 0:00
loss Ysidro Moreno Shooto Holland - Open European Championship
Jun/21/2003 		Decision 2 3:00
win Dennis von Schie Shooto Holland - Open European Championship
Jun/21/2003 		Submission (Arm Bar) 1 2:54
win Wesley Bushman Shooto Holland - Open European Championship
Jun/21/2003 		N/A 1 0:56
win Nahom Kanoe Shooto Holland - Open European Championship
Jun/21/2003 		N/A 1 1:45
loss Thomas Hytten FE 3 - Fighter Extreme 3
May/02/2003 		Submission (Kimura) 1 2:11
win Hendrik Blokhuis Shooto Holland - Holland vs. the World
Apr/12/2003 		Submission (Ankle Lock) 1 1:27
win Patrick Narraina Shooto Holland - On Tour 2
Dec/07/2002 		Submission (Arm Bar) 1 1:14
win Hendrik Blokhuis Shooto Holland - On Tour
Sep/29/2002 		Submission (Arm Lock) 1 0:33
loss Daniel Weichel Shooto Holland - Deventer
Jun/30/2002 		N/A 0 0:00
bj penn logo
BJPENN.COM is your premier source for all MMA News. We serve you with the latest breaking news, exclusive fighter interviews, videos and more. It is also the home of 2X UFC Hall of Fame Champion. BJ "The Prodigy" Penn. After a decade of on-line operation BJP has evolved into the most reliable destination for all of your MMA needs.
© 2022 BJ Penn Enterprises Privacy Policy
x
x