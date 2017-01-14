Vincent Latoel Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 23-21-2

FAQ's

Vincent Latoel next fight? N/A

Vincent Latoel last fight? Vincent Latoel won their last fight against Vaughn Donayre by Decision (Unanimous) on Jan. 14, 2017 at One Championship - Quest for Power.

Is Vincent Latoel retired? Vincent Latoel last fought Vaughn Donayre 5 years 3 months and 19 days ago, and should be considered retired.

Where is Vincent Latoel from? Vincent Latoel is from Deventer, Netherlands.

Has Vincent Latoel ever been knocked out? Vincent Latoel has lost 3 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat KO (Punches) from Edward Kelly on Aug. 27, 2016 at One Championship - Titles and Titans