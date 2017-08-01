Travis Browne Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 18-7-1

FAQ's

Travis Browne next fight? N/A

Travis Browne last fight? Travis Browne lost their last fight against Alexey Oleynik by Submission (Neck Crank) on Jul. 08, 2017 at UFC 213 - Romero vs. Whittaker.

Is Travis Browne retired? Travis Browne last fought Alexey Oleynik 4 years 9 months and 25 days ago, and should be considered retired.

Where is Travis Browne from? Travis Browne is from Oahu, Hawaii, United States.

Has Travis Browne ever been knocked out? Travis Browne has lost 4 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat KO (Punches) from Derrick Lewis on Feb. 19, 2017 at UFC Fight Night 105 - Lewis vs. Browne