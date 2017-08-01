advertisement - continue reading below
Travis Browne Fighter Statistics

Pro MMA Record: 18-7-1

Browne was born in Hawaii to a mixed-race father with Native Hawaiian ancestry and a European American mother. He played basketball and won the 2000 Coastal North League Player of the Year while attending high school in San Diego and then continued his career at Palomar College. Browne had no martial arts experience before being introduced to Brazilian jiu-jitsu at the age of 26. Browne also began training in boxing and had his first professional fight less than a year later.

Last Fight: Alexey Oleynik
Age: 39
Height 6'7"
Weight 244 lbs
Nick Name: "Hapa"
Nationality: United States
Association: Glendale Fighting Club
18 Wins
KO / TKO
14
77%
Submission
2
11%
Decisions
2
11%
7 Losses
KO / TKO
4
57%
Submission
1
14%
Decisions
2
28%

Wiki Stats

Reach 79 in (201 cm)
Team Alliance MMAGlendale Fight Club (May 2013–present)
Rank Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Years active 2009– 2021(MMA)
Spouse Erin Browne ​ ​(m. 2001; div. 2009)​ Jenna Renee Webb ​ ​(m. 2015; div. 2016)​ Ronda Rousey ​(m. 2017)​
Children 3

FAQ's

Travis Browne next fight?
N/A
Travis Browne last fight?
Travis Browne lost their last fight against Alexey Oleynik by Submission (Neck Crank) on Jul. 08, 2017 at UFC 213 - Romero vs. Whittaker.
Is Travis Browne retired?
Travis Browne last fought Alexey Oleynik 4 years 9 months and 25 days ago, and should be considered retired.
Where is Travis Browne from?
Travis Browne is from Oahu, Hawaii, United States.
Has Travis Browne ever been knocked out?
Travis Browne has lost 4 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat KO (Punches) from Derrick Lewis on Feb. 19, 2017 at UFC Fight Night 105 - Lewis vs. Browne
How long has Travis Browne been fighting?
Travis Browne has been fighting for a period of 8 years 5 months and 1 day, their first fight was on Feb. 07, 2009 at COF - Cage of Fire 15. They have accumalated roughly 2 hours, 53 minutes and 5 seconds of combat.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
loss Alexey Oleynik UFC 213 - Romero vs. Whittaker
Jul/08/2017 		Submission (Neck Crank) John McCarthy 2 3:44
loss Derrick Lewis UFC Fight Night 105 - Lewis vs. Browne
Feb/19/2017 		KO (Punches) Mario Yamasaki 2 3:12
loss Fabricio Werdum UFC 203 - Miocic vs. Overeem
Sep/10/2016 		Decision (Unanimous) Gary Copeland 3 5:00
loss Cain Velasquez UFC 200 - Tate vs. Nunes
Jul/09/2016 		TKO (Punches) John McCarthy 1 4:57
win Matt Mitrione UFC Fight Night 81 - Dillashaw vs. Cruz
Jan/17/2016 		TKO (Punches) Gary Forman 3 4:09
loss Andrei Arlovski UFC 187 - Johnson vs. Cormier
May/23/2015 		TKO (Punches) Mark Smith 1 4:41
win Brendan Schaub UFC 181 - Hendricks vs. Lawler 2
Dec/06/2014 		TKO (Punches) Mario Yamasaki 1 4:50
loss Fabricio Werdum UFC on Fox 11 - Werdum vs. Browne
Apr/19/2014 		Decision (Unanimous) John McCarthy 5 5:00
win Josh Barnett UFC 168 - Weidman vs. Silva 2
Dec/28/2013 		KO (Elbows) Yves Lavigne 1 1:00
win Alistair Overeem UFC Fight Night 26 - Shogun vs. Sonnen
Aug/17/2013 		KO (Front Kick and Punches) Mario Yamasaki 1 4:08
win Gabriel Gonzaga UFC - The Ultimate Fighter 17 Finale
Apr/13/2013 		KO (Elbows) Chris Tognoni 1 1:11
loss Antonio Silva UFC on FX 5 - Browne vs. Bigfoot
Oct/05/2012 		TKO (Punches) Herb Dean 1 3:27
win Chad Griggs UFC 145 - Jones vs. Evans
Apr/21/2012 		Submission (Arm-Triangle Choke) Mario Yamasaki 1 2:29
win Rob Broughton UFC 135 - Jones vs. Rampage
Sep/24/2011 		Decision (Unanimous) Josh Rosenthal 3 5:00
win Stefan Struve UFC 130 - Rampage vs. Hamill
May/28/2011 		KO (Punch) Steve Mazzagatti 1 4:11
draw Cheick Kongo UFC 120 - Bisping vs. Akiyama
Oct/16/2010 		Draw (Unanimous) Marc Goddard 3 5:00
win James McSweeney UFC - The Ultimate Fighter 11 Finale
Jun/19/2010 		TKO (Punches) Kim Winslow 1 4:32
win Aaron Brink Gladiator Challenge - Vision Quest
Feb/21/2010 		KO (Punches) 1 0:35
win Abe Wagner VFC 30 - Night of Champions
Feb/05/2010 		KO (Punches) 1 0:08
win Brian Campbell Gladiator Challenge - Never Quit
Nov/08/2009 		KO (Head Kick) 1 0:09
win Matt Anderson Gladiator Challenge - High Impact
Jul/23/2009 		TKO (Punches) 2 0:49
win Mychal Clark BFC - Bellator Fighting Championships 10
Jun/05/2009 		Decision (Unanimous) Mike Beltran 3 5:00
win Sergio Calderon Gladiator Challenge - Venom
Apr/23/2009 		KO (Punches) 1 1:53
win Tom Lozano EF 9 - Espartan Fighting 9
Mar/14/2009 		Submission (Armbar) 1 0:55
win Michael Westbrook KOTC - Immortal
Feb/27/2009 		TKO (Punches) 3 1:22
win Evan Langford COF - Cage of Fire 15
Feb/07/2009 		TKO (Punches) 1 0:43
