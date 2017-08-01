|Last Fight:
|Alexey Oleynik
|Age:
|39
|Height
|6'7"
|Weight
|244 lbs
|Nick Name:
|"Hapa"
|Nationality:
|United States
|Association:
|Glendale Fighting Club
|Reach
|79 in (201 cm)
|Team
|Alliance MMAGlendale Fight Club (May 2013–present)
|Rank
|Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
|Years active
|2009– 2021(MMA)
|Spouse
|Erin Browne (m. 2001; div. 2009) Jenna Renee Webb (m. 2015; div. 2016) Ronda Rousey (m. 2017)
|Children
|3
|W / L
|Opponent
|Event/Date
|Method
|Referee
|Round
|Time
|loss
|Alexey Oleynik
|UFC 213 - Romero vs. Whittaker
Jul/08/2017
|Submission (Neck Crank)
|John McCarthy
|2
|3:44
|loss
|Derrick Lewis
|UFC Fight Night 105 - Lewis vs. Browne
Feb/19/2017
|KO (Punches)
|Mario Yamasaki
|2
|3:12
|loss
|Fabricio Werdum
|UFC 203 - Miocic vs. Overeem
Sep/10/2016
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Gary Copeland
|3
|5:00
|loss
|Cain Velasquez
|UFC 200 - Tate vs. Nunes
Jul/09/2016
|TKO (Punches)
|John McCarthy
|1
|4:57
|win
|Matt Mitrione
|UFC Fight Night 81 - Dillashaw vs. Cruz
Jan/17/2016
|TKO (Punches)
|Gary Forman
|3
|4:09
|loss
|Andrei Arlovski
|UFC 187 - Johnson vs. Cormier
May/23/2015
|TKO (Punches)
|Mark Smith
|1
|4:41
|win
|Brendan Schaub
|UFC 181 - Hendricks vs. Lawler 2
Dec/06/2014
|TKO (Punches)
|Mario Yamasaki
|1
|4:50
|loss
|Fabricio Werdum
|UFC on Fox 11 - Werdum vs. Browne
Apr/19/2014
|Decision (Unanimous)
|John McCarthy
|5
|5:00
|win
|Josh Barnett
|UFC 168 - Weidman vs. Silva 2
Dec/28/2013
|KO (Elbows)
|Yves Lavigne
|1
|1:00
|win
|Alistair Overeem
|UFC Fight Night 26 - Shogun vs. Sonnen
Aug/17/2013
|KO (Front Kick and Punches)
|Mario Yamasaki
|1
|4:08
|win
|Gabriel Gonzaga
|UFC - The Ultimate Fighter 17 Finale
Apr/13/2013
|KO (Elbows)
|Chris Tognoni
|1
|1:11
|loss
|Antonio Silva
|UFC on FX 5 - Browne vs. Bigfoot
Oct/05/2012
|TKO (Punches)
|Herb Dean
|1
|3:27
|win
|Chad Griggs
|UFC 145 - Jones vs. Evans
Apr/21/2012
|Submission (Arm-Triangle Choke)
|Mario Yamasaki
|1
|2:29
|win
|Rob Broughton
|UFC 135 - Jones vs. Rampage
Sep/24/2011
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Josh Rosenthal
|3
|5:00
|win
|Stefan Struve
|UFC 130 - Rampage vs. Hamill
May/28/2011
|KO (Punch)
|Steve Mazzagatti
|1
|4:11
|draw
|Cheick Kongo
|UFC 120 - Bisping vs. Akiyama
Oct/16/2010
|Draw (Unanimous)
|Marc Goddard
|3
|5:00
|win
|James McSweeney
|UFC - The Ultimate Fighter 11 Finale
Jun/19/2010
|TKO (Punches)
|Kim Winslow
|1
|4:32
|win
|Aaron Brink
|Gladiator Challenge - Vision Quest
Feb/21/2010
|KO (Punches)
|1
|0:35
|win
|Abe Wagner
|VFC 30 - Night of Champions
Feb/05/2010
|KO (Punches)
|1
|0:08
|win
|Brian Campbell
|Gladiator Challenge - Never Quit
Nov/08/2009
|KO (Head Kick)
|1
|0:09
|win
|Matt Anderson
|Gladiator Challenge - High Impact
Jul/23/2009
|TKO (Punches)
|2
|0:49
|win
|Mychal Clark
|BFC - Bellator Fighting Championships 10
Jun/05/2009
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Mike Beltran
|3
|5:00
|win
|Sergio Calderon
|Gladiator Challenge - Venom
Apr/23/2009
|KO (Punches)
|1
|1:53
|win
|Tom Lozano
|EF 9 - Espartan Fighting 9
Mar/14/2009
|Submission (Armbar)
|1
|0:55
|win
|Michael Westbrook
|KOTC - Immortal
Feb/27/2009
|TKO (Punches)
|3
|1:22
|win
|Evan Langford
|COF - Cage of Fire 15
Feb/07/2009
|TKO (Punches)
|1
|0:43