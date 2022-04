Tom Lawlor Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 13-9-0 NC(1)

FAQ's

Tom Lawlor next fight? N/A

Tom Lawlor last fight? Tom Lawlor won their last fight against Jordan Young by Decision (Unanimous) on Jun. 17, 2021 at Professional Fighters League - PFL 5: 2021 Regular Season.

Is Tom Lawlor retired? Tom Lawlor last fought Jordan Young 10 months and 16 days ago, and should be considered active.

Where is Tom Lawlor from? Tom Lawlor is from Fall River, Massachusetts, United States.

Has Tom Lawlor ever been knocked out? Tom Lawlor has lost 1 time by KO/TKO. Their only defeat KO (Punches) from Ryan Bader on May. 28, 2008 at UFC - The Ultimate Fighter Season 8 Quarterfinals, Day 1