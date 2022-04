Timothy Johnson Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 15-8-0

FAQ's

Timothy Johnson next fight? N/A

Timothy Johnson last fight? Timothy Johnson lost their last fight against Fedor Emelianenko by KO (Punches)Jacob Montalvo on Oct. 23, 2021 at Bellator 269 - Fedor vs. Johnson.

Is Timothy Johnson retired? Timothy Johnson last fought Fedor Emelianenko 6 months and 12 days ago, and should be considered active.

Where is Timothy Johnson from? Timothy Johnson is from Fargo, North Dakota, United States.

Did Timothy Johnson go to college? Timothy Johnson attended Minnesota State University Moorhead.

Has Timothy Johnson ever been knocked out? Timothy Johnson has lost 4 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat KO (Punches)Jacob Montalvo from Fedor Emelianenko on Oct. 23, 2021 at Bellator 269 - Fedor vs. Johnson