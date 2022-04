Tim Hague Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 21-13-0

FAQ's

Tim Hague next fight? N/A

Tim Hague last fight? Tim Hague lost their last fight against Michal Andryszak by TKO (Head Kick and Punches) on Jul. 15, 2016 at ACB 41 - Path to Triumph.

Is Tim Hague retired? Tim Hague last fought Michal Andryszak 5 years 9 months and 18 days ago, and should be considered retired.

Where is Tim Hague from? Tim Hague is from Boyle, Alberta, Canada.

Has Tim Hague ever been knocked out? Tim Hague has lost 8 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat TKO (Head Kick and Punches) from Michal Andryszak on Jul. 15, 2016 at ACB 41 - Path to Triumph