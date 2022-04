Tiffany Van Soest Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 2-2-0

FAQ's

Tiffany Van Soest next fight? N/A

Tiffany Van Soest last fight? Tiffany Van Soest won their last fight against Christine Ferea by Decision (Unanimous) on May. 20, 2017 at Invicta FC 23 - Porto vs. Niedzwiedz.

Is Tiffany Van Soest retired? Tiffany Van Soest last fought Christine Ferea 4 years 11 months and 13 days ago, and should be considered retired.

Where is Tiffany Van Soest from? Tiffany Van Soest is from San Diego, California, United States.

Did Tiffany Van Soest go to college? Tiffany Van Soest attended CSU San Marcos.

Has Tiffany Van Soest ever been knocked out? Tiffany Van Soest has never lost via KO/TKO. Though they have lost 2 times their last loss coming by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) to Kalyn Schwartz on Sep / 23 / 2016 at Invicta FC 19 - Maia vs. Modafferi