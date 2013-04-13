|Last Fight:
|Ruben Villareal
|Age:
|57
|Height
|6'0"
|Weight
|250 lbs
|Nick Name:
|"Tank"
|Nationality:
|United States
|Association:
|Years active
|1995–1998, 2003–2009, 2013
|University
|California State University, Long Beach
|W / L
|Opponent
|Event/Date
|Method
|Referee
|Round
|Time
|loss
|Ruben Villareal
|KOTC - Fighting Legends
Apr/13/2013
|TKO (Punches)
|2
|2:06
|win
|Mike Bourke
|Wargods/Ken Shamrock Productions - The Valentine's Eve Massacre
Feb/13/2009
|KO (Punches)
|1
|0:29
|loss
|Kevin Ferguson
|EliteXC - Street Certified
Feb/16/2008
|KO (Punches)
|Troy Waugh
|1
|0:43
|loss
|Gary Turner
|Cage Rage 21 - Judgement Day
Apr/21/2007
|TKO (Punches)
|1
|2:31
|loss
|Paul Buentello
|Strikeforce - Tank vs. Buentello
Oct/07/2006
|KO (Punch)
|Marcos Rosales
|1
|0:43
|loss
|Hidehiko Yoshida
|Pride FC - Final Conflict 2005
Aug/28/2005
|Submission (Single Wing Choke)
|Yuji Shimada
|1
|7:40
|win
|Wesley Correira
|ROTR 7 - Rumble on the Rock 7
May/07/2005
|KO (Punch)
|Larry Landless
|1
|1:23
|loss
|Wesley Correira
|UFC 45 - Revolution
Nov/21/2003
|TKO (Doctor Stoppage)
|John McCarthy
|1
|2:14
|loss
|Kimo Leopoldo
|UFC 43 - Meltdown
Jun/06/2003
|Submission (Arm-Triangle Choke)
|Larry Landless
|1
|1:59
|loss
|Frank Mir
|UFC 41 - Onslaught
Feb/28/2003
|Submission (Toe Hold)
|Larry Landless
|1
|0:46
|loss
|Pedro Rizzo
|UFC 17.5 - Ultimate Brazil
Oct/16/1998
|KO (Punch)
|John McCarthy
|1
|8:07
|win
|Hugo Duarte
|UFC 17 - Redemption
May/15/1998
|TKO (Punches)
|John McCarthy
|1
|0:43
|win
|Yoji Anjo
|UFC 15.5 - Ultimate Japan 1
Dec/21/1997
|Decision (Unanimous)
|John McCarthy
|1
|15:00
|loss
|Maurice Smith
|UFC 15 - Collision Course
Oct/17/1997
|TKO (Leg Kicks)
|John McCarthy
|1
|8:08
|loss
|Vitor Belfort
|UFC 13 - The Ultimate Force
May/30/1997
|TKO (Punches)
|John McCarthy
|1
|0:52
|loss
|Don Frye
|UFC - Ultimate Ultimate 1996
Dec/07/1996
|Submission (Rear-Naked Choke)
|John McCarthy
|1
|1:22
|win
|Steve Nelmark
|UFC - Ultimate Ultimate 1996
Dec/07/1996
|KO (Punch)
|John McCarthy
|1
|1:03
|win
|Cal Worsham
|UFC - Ultimate Ultimate 1996
Dec/07/1996
|TKO (Submission to Punches)
|John McCarthy
|1
|2:51
|loss
|Scott Ferrozzo
|UFC 11 - The Proving Ground
Sep/20/1996
|Decision (Unanimous)
|John McCarthy
|1
|15:00
|win
|Sam Adkins
|UFC 11 - The Proving Ground
Sep/20/1996
|Submission (Forearm Choke)
|John McCarthy
|1
|2:06
|loss
|Dan Severn
|UFC - Ultimate Ultimate 1995
Dec/16/1995
|Decision (Unanimous)
|John McCarthy
|1
|18:00
|win
|Steve Jennum
|UFC - Ultimate Ultimate 1995
Dec/16/1995
|Submission (Neck Crank)
|John McCarthy
|1
|1:14
|loss
|Oleg Taktarov
|UFC 6 - Clash of the Titans
Jul/14/1995
|Submission (Rear-Naked Choke)
|John McCarthy
|1
|17:45
|win
|Paul Varelans
|UFC 6 - Clash of the Titans
Jul/14/1995
|TKO (Punches)
|John McCarthy
|1
|1:53
|win
|John Matua
|UFC 6 - Clash of the Titans
Jul/14/1995
|KO (Punch)
|John McCarthy
|1
|0:20