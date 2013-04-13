David Abbott Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 10-15-0

FAQ's

David Abbott next fight? N/A

David Abbott last fight? David Abbott lost their last fight against Ruben Villareal by TKO (Punches) on Apr. 13, 2013 at KOTC - Fighting Legends.

Is David Abbott retired? David Abbott last fought Ruben Villareal 9 years and 20 days ago, and should be considered retired.

Where is David Abbott from? David Abbott is from Huntington Beach, California, United States.

Did David Abbott go to college? David Abbott attended California State University, Long Beach.

Has David Abbott ever been knocked out? David Abbott has lost 8 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat TKO (Punches) from Ruben Villareal on Apr. 13, 2013 at KOTC - Fighting Legends