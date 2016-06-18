advertisement - continue reading below
Steve Bosse Fighter Statistics

Pro MMA Record: 12-2-0

Bossé played hockey as a child and his goal was to become a professional in that sport. Always a tough player, he would train in boxing in order to improve his effectiveness on the ice. Bossé was a successful hockey enforcer in the Quebec semi-professional league of Ligue Nord-Américaine de Hockey (North American Hockey League) (LNAH).

Last Fight: Sean O'Connell
Age: 40
Height 5'11"
Weight 202 lbs
Nick Name: "The Boss"
Nationality: Canada
Association: Tristar Gym
12 Wins
KO / TKO
9
75%
Submission
1
8%
Decisions
2
16%
2 Losses
KO / TKO
2
100%
Submission
0
0%
Decisions
0
0%

Wiki Stats

Reach 74.0 in (188 cm)
Team Tristar Gym
Years active 2007–2016 (MMA)2018–present (Boxing)

FAQ's

Steve Bosse next fight?
N/A
Steve Bosse last fight?
Steve Bosse won their last fight against Sean O'Connell by Decision (Unanimous) on Jun. 18, 2016 at UFC Fight Night 89 - MacDonald vs. Thompson.
Is Steve Bosse retired?
Steve Bosse last fought Sean O'Connell 5 years 10 months and 15 days ago, and should be considered retired.
Where is Steve Bosse from?
Steve Bosse is from Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
Has Steve Bosse ever been knocked out?
Steve Bosse has lost 2 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat KO (Head Kick) from Thiago Santos on Jun. 27, 2015 at UFC Fight Night 70 - Machida vs. Romero
How long has Steve Bosse been fighting?
Steve Bosse has been fighting for a period of 9 years and 17 days, their first fight was on Jun. 01, 2007 at TKO 29 - Repercussion. They have accumalated roughly 1 hours, 17 minutes and 28 seconds of combat.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
win Sean O'Connell UFC Fight Night 89 - MacDonald vs. Thompson
Jun/18/2016 		Decision (Unanimous) Herb Dean 3 5:00
win James Te Huna UFC Fight Night 85 - Hunt vs. Mir
Mar/19/2016 		KO (Punch) Marc Goddard 1 0:52
loss Thiago Santos UFC Fight Night 70 - Machida vs. Romero
Jun/27/2015 		KO (Head Kick) James Warring 1 0:29
win Caleb Grummet Challenge MMA 1 - Sensations
May/11/2013 		TKO (Doctor Stoppage) Yves Lavigne 1 5:00
win Houston Alexander Instinct MMA - Instinct Fighting 1
Oct/07/2011 		KO (Elbow) 2 4:11
win Mychal Clark W-1 MMA 5 - Judgment Day
Jun/19/2010 		TKO (Punches) 1 4:29
win Marvin Eastman MFL 2 - Battleground
Feb/27/2010 		Decision (Unanimous) 3 5:00
win Craig Brown Ringside MMA 3 - Battle for the Belt
Sep/19/2009 		TKO (Punches) 1 2:45
win Yan Pellerin Ringside MMA 1 - The Comeback
May/30/2009 		TKO (Punches) 1 0:45
win Sebastien Gauthier TKO 35 - Quenneville vs. Hioki
Oct/03/2008 		TKO (Punches) 1 3:59
win Wes Sims TKO 34 - Sims vs. Bosse
Jun/07/2008 		Submission (Ankle Lock) 1 3:05
loss Icho Larenas TKO 31 - Young Guns
Dec/14/2007 		TKO (Punches) 3 3:31
win Jody Burke TKO 30 - Apocalypse
Sep/28/2007 		TKO (Punches) 1 1:20
win David Fraser TKO 29 - Repercussion
Jun/01/2007 		TKO (Punches) 1 2:02
