Steve Bosse Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 12-2-0

FAQ's

Steve Bosse next fight? N/A

Steve Bosse last fight? Steve Bosse won their last fight against Sean O'Connell by Decision (Unanimous) on Jun. 18, 2016 at UFC Fight Night 89 - MacDonald vs. Thompson.

Is Steve Bosse retired? Steve Bosse last fought Sean O'Connell 5 years 10 months and 15 days ago, and should be considered retired.

Where is Steve Bosse from? Steve Bosse is from Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Has Steve Bosse ever been knocked out? Steve Bosse has lost 2 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat KO (Head Kick) from Thiago Santos on Jun. 27, 2015 at UFC Fight Night 70 - Machida vs. Romero