|Last Fight:
|Sean O'Connell
|Age:
|40
|Height
|5'11"
|Weight
|202 lbs
|Nick Name:
|"The Boss"
|Nationality:
|Canada
|Association:
|Tristar Gym
|Reach
|74.0 in (188 cm)
|Team
|Tristar Gym
|Years active
|2007–2016 (MMA)2018–present (Boxing)
|W / L
|Opponent
|Event/Date
|Method
|Referee
|Round
|Time
|win
|Sean O'Connell
|UFC Fight Night 89 - MacDonald vs. Thompson
Jun/18/2016
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Herb Dean
|3
|5:00
|win
|James Te Huna
|UFC Fight Night 85 - Hunt vs. Mir
Mar/19/2016
|KO (Punch)
|Marc Goddard
|1
|0:52
|loss
|Thiago Santos
|UFC Fight Night 70 - Machida vs. Romero
Jun/27/2015
|KO (Head Kick)
|James Warring
|1
|0:29
|win
|Caleb Grummet
|Challenge MMA 1 - Sensations
May/11/2013
|TKO (Doctor Stoppage)
|Yves Lavigne
|1
|5:00
|win
|Houston Alexander
|Instinct MMA - Instinct Fighting 1
Oct/07/2011
|KO (Elbow)
|2
|4:11
|win
|Mychal Clark
|W-1 MMA 5 - Judgment Day
Jun/19/2010
|TKO (Punches)
|1
|4:29
|win
|Marvin Eastman
|MFL 2 - Battleground
Feb/27/2010
|Decision (Unanimous)
|3
|5:00
|win
|Craig Brown
|Ringside MMA 3 - Battle for the Belt
Sep/19/2009
|TKO (Punches)
|1
|2:45
|win
|Yan Pellerin
|Ringside MMA 1 - The Comeback
May/30/2009
|TKO (Punches)
|1
|0:45
|win
|Sebastien Gauthier
|TKO 35 - Quenneville vs. Hioki
Oct/03/2008
|TKO (Punches)
|1
|3:59
|win
|Wes Sims
|TKO 34 - Sims vs. Bosse
Jun/07/2008
|Submission (Ankle Lock)
|1
|3:05
|loss
|Icho Larenas
|TKO 31 - Young Guns
Dec/14/2007
|TKO (Punches)
|3
|3:31
|win
|Jody Burke
|TKO 30 - Apocalypse
Sep/28/2007
|TKO (Punches)
|1
|1:20
|win
|David Fraser
|TKO 29 - Repercussion
Jun/01/2007
|TKO (Punches)
|1
|2:02