Sarah Kaufman Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 22-5-0 NC(1)

FAQ's

Sarah Kaufman next fight? N/A

Sarah Kaufman last fight? Sarah Kaufman won their last fight against Jessy Miele by TKO (Punches) on Nov. 20, 2021 at BTC 13 - Power.

Is Sarah Kaufman retired? Sarah Kaufman last fought Jessy Miele 5 months and 15 days ago, and should be considered active.

Where is Sarah Kaufman from? Sarah Kaufman is from Victoria, British Columbia, Canada.

Has Sarah Kaufman ever been knocked out? Sarah Kaufman has never lost via KO/TKO. Though they have lost 3 times their last loss coming by Submission (Armbar)Jerin Valel to Alexis Davis on Apr / 25 / 2015 at UFC 186 - Johnson vs. Horiguchi