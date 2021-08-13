|Last Fight:
|Magomed Magomedkerimov
|Age:
|35
|Height
|6'3"
|Weight
|170 lbs
|Nick Name:
|N/A
|Nationality:
|Sweden
|Association:
|Pancrase Gym Sweden
|Reach
|70 in (178 cm)
|Style
|Muay Thai, ARB
|Team
|New StreamStorm Fight TeamBoets MMAArchangel Michael Fight Club
|Rank
|Master of Sports in ARB
|Years active
|2015–present
|W / L
|Opponent
|Event/Date
|Method
|Referee
|Round
|Time
|loss
|Magomed Magomedkerimov
|Professional Fighters League - PFL 7: 2021 Playoffs
Aug/13/2021
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Andrew Glenn
|3
|5:00
|win
|Alexey Kunchenko
|Professional Fighters League - PFL 5: 2021 Regular Season
Jun/17/2021
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Vitor Ribeiro
|3
|5:00
|NC
|Nikolay Aleksakhin
|Professional Fighters League - PFL 2: 2021 Regular Season
Apr/29/2021
|No Contest (Accidental Eye Poke)
|Keith Peterson
|2
|1:56
|draw
|Ray Cooper III
|Professional Fighters League - PFL 7: 2019 Season PFL Playoffs 1
Oct/11/2019
|Draw (Majority)
|Mark Smith
|2
|5:00
|loss
|Glaico Franca
|Professional Fighters League - PFL 4: 2019 Regular Season
Jul/11/2019
|TKO (Punches)
|Gasper Oliver
|3
|4:29
|win
|David Michaud
|Professional Fighters League - PFL 1: 2019 Regular Season
May/09/2019
|TKO (Body Kick and Punches)
|Rob Hinds
|1
|0:17
|loss
|Abusupiyan Magomedov
|Professional Fighters League - PFL 10: 2018 Season PFL Playoffs 3
Oct/20/2018
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Fernando Yamasaki
|3
|5:00
|draw
|Bruno Santos
|Professional Fighters League - PFL 10: 2018 Season PFL Playoffs 3
Oct/20/2018
|Draw (Majority)
|Fernando Yamasaki
|2
|5:00
|win
|Caio Magalhaes
|Professional Fighters League - PFL 7: 2018 Regular Season
Aug/30/2018
|KO (Head Kick and Punches)
|Keith Peterson
|1
|2:06
|loss
|Bruno Santos
|Professional Fighters League - PFL 3: 2018 Regular Season
Jul/05/2018
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Fernando Yamasaki
|3
|5:00
|win
|Nikos Sokolis
|Superior Challenge 16 - Stockholm
Dec/02/2017
|TKO (Punches)
|Kevin Sataki
|1
|3:43
|win
|David Round
|Superior Challenge 14 - Stockholm
Oct/08/2016
|KO (Head Kick)
|Daniel Movahedi
|1
|0:41
|loss
|Zauri Maisuradze
|SFN 1 - Scandinavian Fight Nights
Jun/04/2016
|TKO (Punches)
|1
|N/A
|win
|Karol Linowski
|PLMMA 67 - Nastula Cup 1
May/21/2016
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Tomasz Bronder
|3
|5:00
|win
|Carl Booth
|Superior Challenge 12 - Malmo 2
May/16/2015
|TKO (Kick to the Body and Punches)
|1
|2:07
|win
|Gabor Boraros
|IRFA - International Ring Fight Arena 7
Nov/22/2014
|TKO (Punches)
|2
|4:37
|loss
|Oskar Piechota
|IRFA - International Ring Fight Arena 6
Apr/05/2014
|Submission (Triangle Choke)
|2
|N/A
|win
|Robert Bryczek
|IRFA - International Ring Fight Arena 5
Oct/19/2013
|Decision (Unanimous)
|3
|5:00