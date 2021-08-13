Sadibou Sy Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 9-6-2 NC(1)

FAQ's

Sadibou Sy next fight? N/A

Sadibou Sy last fight? Sadibou Sy lost their last fight against Magomed Magomedkerimov by Decision (Unanimous) on Aug. 13, 2021 at Professional Fighters League - PFL 7: 2021 Playoffs.

Is Sadibou Sy retired? Sadibou Sy last fought Magomed Magomedkerimov 8 months and 26 days ago, and should be considered active.

Should I bet on Sadibou Sy ? Sadibou Sy has a 60% win percentage, Out of 6 bouts they have never been a favorite. As an underdog they have been in 6 matches, with a win rate of 50% and an odds average of +223.

According to online odds, if you had bet $100 on all 6 of Sadibou Sy betting fights, you would have made $175.

Conversely if you had bet $100 on all of their opponents, you would have lost $186.

Where is Sadibou Sy from? Sadibou Sy is from Stockholm, Sweden.

Has Sadibou Sy ever been knocked out? Sadibou Sy has lost 2 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat TKO (Punches) from Glaico Franca on Jul. 11, 2019 at Professional Fighters League - PFL 4: 2019 Regular Season