Sadibou Sy Fighter Statistics

Pro MMA Record: 9-6-2 NC(1)

Last Fight: Magomed Magomedkerimov
Age: 35
Height 6'3"
Weight 170 lbs
Nick Name: N/A
Nationality: Sweden
Association: Pancrase Gym Sweden
9 Wins
KO / TKO
6
66%
Submission
0
0%
Decisions
3
33%
6 Losses
KO / TKO
2
33%
Submission
1
16%
Decisions
3
50%

Wiki Stats

Reach 70 in (178 cm)
Style Muay Thai, ARB
Team New StreamStorm Fight TeamBoets MMAArchangel Michael Fight Club
Rank Master of Sports in ARB
Years active 2015–present

FAQ's

Sadibou Sy next fight?
N/A
Sadibou Sy last fight?
Sadibou Sy lost their last fight against Magomed Magomedkerimov by Decision (Unanimous) on Aug. 13, 2021 at Professional Fighters League - PFL 7: 2021 Playoffs.
Is Sadibou Sy retired?
Sadibou Sy last fought Magomed Magomedkerimov 8 months and 26 days ago, and should be considered active.
Should I bet on Sadibou Sy?
Sadibou Sy has a 60% win percentage, Out of 6 bouts they have never been a favorite. As an underdog they have been in 6 matches, with a win rate of 50% and an odds average of +223.
According to online odds, if you had bet $100 on all 6 of Sadibou Sy betting fights, you would have made $175.
Conversely if you had bet $100 on all of their opponents, you would have lost $186.
Where is Sadibou Sy from?
Sadibou Sy is from Stockholm, Sweden.
Has Sadibou Sy ever been knocked out?
Sadibou Sy has lost 2 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat TKO (Punches) from Glaico Franca on Jul. 11, 2019 at Professional Fighters League - PFL 4: 2019 Regular Season
How long has Sadibou Sy been fighting?
Sadibou Sy has been fighting for a period of 7 years 9 months and 24 days, their first fight was on Oct. 19, 2013 at IRFA - International Ring Fight Arena 5. They have accumalated roughly 2 hours, 34 minutes and 56 seconds of professional combat.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
loss Magomed Magomedkerimov Professional Fighters League - PFL 7: 2021 Playoffs
Aug/13/2021 		Decision (Unanimous) Andrew Glenn 3 5:00
win Alexey Kunchenko Professional Fighters League - PFL 5: 2021 Regular Season
Jun/17/2021 		Decision (Unanimous) Vitor Ribeiro 3 5:00
NC Nikolay Aleksakhin Professional Fighters League - PFL 2: 2021 Regular Season
Apr/29/2021 		No Contest (Accidental Eye Poke) Keith Peterson 2 1:56
draw Ray Cooper III Professional Fighters League - PFL 7: 2019 Season PFL Playoffs 1
Oct/11/2019 		Draw (Majority) Mark Smith 2 5:00
loss Glaico Franca Professional Fighters League - PFL 4: 2019 Regular Season
Jul/11/2019 		TKO (Punches) Gasper Oliver 3 4:29
win David Michaud Professional Fighters League - PFL 1: 2019 Regular Season
May/09/2019 		TKO (Body Kick and Punches) Rob Hinds 1 0:17
loss Abusupiyan Magomedov Professional Fighters League - PFL 10: 2018 Season PFL Playoffs 3
Oct/20/2018 		Decision (Unanimous) Fernando Yamasaki 3 5:00
draw Bruno Santos Professional Fighters League - PFL 10: 2018 Season PFL Playoffs 3
Oct/20/2018 		Draw (Majority) Fernando Yamasaki 2 5:00
win Caio Magalhaes Professional Fighters League - PFL 7: 2018 Regular Season
Aug/30/2018 		KO (Head Kick and Punches) Keith Peterson 1 2:06
loss Bruno Santos Professional Fighters League - PFL 3: 2018 Regular Season
Jul/05/2018 		Decision (Unanimous) Fernando Yamasaki 3 5:00
win Nikos Sokolis Superior Challenge 16 - Stockholm
Dec/02/2017 		TKO (Punches) Kevin Sataki 1 3:43
win David Round Superior Challenge 14 - Stockholm
Oct/08/2016 		KO (Head Kick) Daniel Movahedi 1 0:41
loss Zauri Maisuradze SFN 1 - Scandinavian Fight Nights
Jun/04/2016 		TKO (Punches) 1 N/A
win Karol Linowski PLMMA 67 - Nastula Cup 1
May/21/2016 		Decision (Unanimous) Tomasz Bronder 3 5:00
win Carl Booth Superior Challenge 12 - Malmo 2
May/16/2015 		TKO (Kick to the Body and Punches) 1 2:07
win Gabor Boraros IRFA - International Ring Fight Arena 7
Nov/22/2014 		TKO (Punches) 2 4:37
loss Oskar Piechota IRFA - International Ring Fight Arena 6
Apr/05/2014 		Submission (Triangle Choke) 2 N/A
win Robert Bryczek IRFA - International Ring Fight Arena 5
Oct/19/2013 		Decision (Unanimous) 3 5:00
