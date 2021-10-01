Royce White next fight?
N/A
Royce White last fight?
Royce White lost their last fight against
Daiqwon Buckley by
Decision (Unanimous) on
Dec. 10, 2021 at
LFA 120 - Cantuaria vs. Horth.
Is Royce White retired?
Royce White last fought
Daiqwon Buckley 4 months and 23 days ago, and should be considered active.
Where is Royce White from?
Royce White is from Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States.
Has Royce White ever been knocked out?
Royce White has never lost via KO/TKO. They have also never loss by way of submission.
How long has Royce White been fighting?
Royce White has been fighting for a period of and , their first fight was on Dec. 10, 2021 at LFA 120 - Cantuaria vs. Horth. They have accumalated roughly 15 minutes and 0 seconds of combat.