Royce White Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 0-1-0

FAQ's

Royce White next fight? N/A

Royce White last fight? Royce White lost their last fight against Daiqwon Buckley by Decision (Unanimous) on Dec. 10, 2021 at LFA 120 - Cantuaria vs. Horth.

Is Royce White retired? Royce White last fought Daiqwon Buckley 4 months and 23 days ago, and should be considered active.

Where is Royce White from? Royce White is from Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States.

Has Royce White ever been knocked out? Royce White has never lost via KO/TKO. They have also never loss by way of submission.