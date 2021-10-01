advertisement - continue reading below
Royce White Fighter Statistics

Pro MMA Record: 0-1-0

White was born in 1991 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the son of Kevin Tucker and Rebecca White. He is of multiracial origin, with a Mexican, Norwegian, Welsh, and African-American ancestry.

Last Fight: Daiqwon Buckley
Age: 31
Height 6'8"
Weight 260 lbs
Nick Name: "The New Attraction"
Nationality: United States
Association: The Academy MN
0 Wins
KO / TKO
0
NAN%
Submission
0
NAN%
Decisions
0
NAN%
1 Loss
KO / TKO
0
0%
Submission
0
0%
Decisions
1
100%

Wiki Stats

FAQ's

Royce White next fight?
N/A
Royce White last fight?
Royce White lost their last fight against Daiqwon Buckley by Decision (Unanimous) on Dec. 10, 2021 at LFA 120 - Cantuaria vs. Horth.
Is Royce White retired?
Royce White last fought Daiqwon Buckley 4 months and 23 days ago, and should be considered active.
Where is Royce White from?
Royce White is from Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States.
Has Royce White ever been knocked out?
Royce White has never lost via KO/TKO. They have also never loss by way of submission.
How long has Royce White been fighting?
Royce White has been fighting for a period of and , their first fight was on Dec. 10, 2021 at LFA 120 - Cantuaria vs. Horth. They have accumalated roughly 15 minutes and 0 seconds of combat.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
loss Daiqwon Buckley LFA 120 - Cantuaria vs. Horth
Dec/10/2021 		Decision (Unanimous) Travis Metteer 3 5:00
