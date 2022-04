Ross Pearson Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 22-18-0 NC(1)

FAQ's

Ross Pearson next fight? N/A

Ross Pearson last fight? Ross Pearson lost their last fight against Davy Gallon by KO (Rolling Thunder Kick) on Nov. 16, 2019 at MTK MMA - Probellum London.

Is Ross Pearson retired? Ross Pearson last fought Davy Gallon 2 years 5 months and 17 days ago, and should be considered inactive.

Where is Ross Pearson from? Ross Pearson is from Sunderland, Tyne and Wear, England.

Has Ross Pearson ever been knocked out? Ross Pearson has lost 6 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat KO (Rolling Thunder Kick) from Davy Gallon on Nov. 16, 2019 at MTK MMA - Probellum London