Ricky Bandejas Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 22-8-0

FAQ's

Ricky Bandejas next fight? N/A

Ricky Bandejas last fight? Ricky Bandejas lost their last fight against Ray Borg by Decision (Split) on Mar. 11, 2022 at EFC 46 - Eagle FC 46: Lee vs. Sanchez.

Is Ricky Bandejas retired? Ricky Bandejas last fought Ray Borg 1 month and 22 days ago, and should be considered active.

Where is Ricky Bandejas from? Ricky Bandejas is from Brick, New Jersey, United States.

Has Ricky Bandejas ever been knocked out? Ricky Bandejas has never lost via KO/TKO. Though they have lost 5 times their last loss coming by Technical Submission (Triangle Choke) to Kevin Cordero on Sep / 03 / 2021 at Combate Global - Cordero vs. Bandejas