advertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below

Rafael Carvalho Fighter Statistics

Pro MMA Record: 16-6-0

Carvalho made his professional mixed martial arts debut against Julio Cesar Araujo Fernandes on 17 December 2011 at Samurai FC 6. Carvalho lost the fight via submission in the first round. Following the loss, Carvalho went on a nine-fight unbeaten streak that included a unanimous decision win over Gustavo Machado that won him the Smash Fight middleweight championship, before signing with Bellator MMA.

Last Fight: Lorenz Larkin
Age: 35
Height 6'3"
Weight 185 lbs
Nick Name: N/A
Nationality: Brazil
Association: LA Sports
16 Wins
KO / TKO
12
75%
Submission
0
0%
Decisions
4
25%
6 Losses
KO / TKO
1
16%
Submission
2
33%
Decisions
3
50%

Wiki Stats

Reach 78 in (198 cm)
Team American Top Team (2019–present) Evolução Thai (formerly) Madison TeamSiam Team MMA CollegeNoguchi TeamLA Sports
Rank Brown belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu
Years active 2011–present

FAQ's

Rafael Carvalho next fight?
N/A
Rafael Carvalho last fight?
Rafael Carvalho lost their last fight against Lorenz Larkin by Decision (Split) on May. 07, 2021 at Bellator 258 - Archuleta vs. Pettis.
Is Rafael Carvalho retired?
Rafael Carvalho last fought Lorenz Larkin 11 months and 26 days ago, and should be considered active.
Where is Rafael Carvalho from?
Rafael Carvalho is from Rio de Janeiro, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Has Rafael Carvalho ever been knocked out?
Rafael Carvalho has lost 1 time by KO/TKO. Their only defeat TKO (Punches) from Gegard Mousasi on May. 25, 2018 at Bellator 200 - Carvalho vs. Mousasi
How long has Rafael Carvalho been fighting?
Rafael Carvalho has been fighting for a period of 9 years 4 months and 21 days, their first fight was on Dec. 17, 2011 at Samurai FC - Samurai FC 6. They have accumalated roughly 3 hours, 22 minutes and 16 seconds of combat.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
loss Lorenz Larkin Bellator 258 - Archuleta vs. Pettis
May/07/2021 		Decision (Split) Mike Beltran 3 5:00
loss Alex Polizzi Bellator 245 - Davis vs. Machida 2
Sep/11/2020 		Decision (Unanimous) Dan Miragliotta 3 5:00
loss Vadim Nemkov Bellator 230 - Carvalho vs. Nemkov
Oct/12/2019 		Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) Kerry Hatley 2 3:56
win Chidi Njokuani Bellator 224 - Budd vs. Rubin
Jul/12/2019 		Decision (Unanimous) Kerry Hatley 3 5:00
loss Lyoto Machida Bellator 213 - Macfarlane vs. Letourneau
Dec/15/2018 		Decision (Split) Mike Bell 3 5:00
loss Gegard Mousasi Bellator 200 - Carvalho vs. Mousasi
May/25/2018 		TKO (Punches) Dan Miragliotta 1 3:35
win Alessio Sakara Bellator 190 - Carvalho vs. Sakara
Dec/09/2017 		KO (Elbow) 1 0:44
win Melvin Manhoef Bellator 176 - Carvalho vs. Manhoef 2
Apr/08/2017 		KO (Head Kick) Kevin MacDonald 4 3:15
win Melvin Manhoef Bellator 155 - Carvalho vs. Manhoef
May/20/2016 		Decision (Split) John McCarthy 5 5:00
win Brandon Halsey Bellator 144 - Halsey vs. Carvalho
Oct/23/2015 		KO (Body Kick) Dan Miragliotta 2 1:42
win Joe Schilling Bellator 136 - Brooks vs. Jansen
Apr/10/2015 		Decision (Split) Mike Beltran 3 5:00
win Brian Rogers Bellator MMA - Bellator 125
Sep/19/2014 		TKO (Punches) Marcos Rosales 1 3:06
win Mauri Roque Talent MMA Circuit 9 - Sao Jose dos Pinhais 2014
May/10/2014 		TKO (Knee to the Body and Punches) Flavio Marcos 1 2:47
win Sergio Souza IFC - Iron Fight Combat 4
Sep/07/2013 		TKO (Knee to the Body and Punches) Alexandre Camera 3 2:15
win Gustavo Machado Smash - Smash Fight 2
Jul/13/2013 		Decision (Unanimous) Flavio Almendra 3 5:00
win Fernando Scherek AFT 4 - Adventure Fighters Tournament 4
Mar/09/2013 		TKO 1 0:39
win Kaue Dudus Samurai FC 9 - Water vs. Fire
Dec/15/2012 		TKO (Punches) 2 3:48
win Eduardo Gimenez Empire Promotions - Empire FC
Oct/20/2012 		TKO (Punches) Roberto Piccinini 1 0:55
win Luiz Cado Simon Forca Jovem Parana - Nocaute ao Crack 2
Aug/25/2012 		TKO (Punches) 3 0:00
win Glauber Valadares PFC - Predador FC 21
Aug/11/2012 		TKO (Punches) 1 2:52
win Flavio Rodrigo Magon AF - Adrenaline Fight 4
Mar/10/2012 		TKO (Punches) Roberto Piccinini 2 2:42
loss Julio Cesar Araujo Fernandes Samurai FC - Samurai FC 6
Dec/17/2011 		Submission 1 0:00
bj penn logo
BJPENN.COM is your premier source for all MMA News. We serve you with the latest breaking news, exclusive fighter interviews, videos and more. It is also the home of 2X UFC Hall of Fame Champion. BJ "The Prodigy" Penn. After a decade of on-line operation BJP has evolved into the most reliable destination for all of your MMA needs.
© 2022 BJ Penn Enterprises Privacy Policy
x
x