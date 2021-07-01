|Last Fight:
|Lorenz Larkin
|Age:
|35
|Height
|6'3"
|Weight
|185 lbs
|Nick Name:
|N/A
|Nationality:
|Brazil
|Association:
|LA Sports
|Reach
|78 in (198 cm)
|Team
|American Top Team (2019–present) Evolução Thai (formerly) Madison TeamSiam Team MMA CollegeNoguchi TeamLA Sports
|Rank
|Brown belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu
|Years active
|2011–present
|W / L
|Opponent
|Event/Date
|Method
|Referee
|Round
|Time
|loss
|Lorenz Larkin
|Bellator 258 - Archuleta vs. Pettis
May/07/2021
|Decision (Split)
|Mike Beltran
|3
|5:00
|loss
|Alex Polizzi
|Bellator 245 - Davis vs. Machida 2
Sep/11/2020
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Dan Miragliotta
|3
|5:00
|loss
|Vadim Nemkov
|Bellator 230 - Carvalho vs. Nemkov
Oct/12/2019
|Submission (Rear-Naked Choke)
|Kerry Hatley
|2
|3:56
|win
|Chidi Njokuani
|Bellator 224 - Budd vs. Rubin
Jul/12/2019
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Kerry Hatley
|3
|5:00
|loss
|Lyoto Machida
|Bellator 213 - Macfarlane vs. Letourneau
Dec/15/2018
|Decision (Split)
|Mike Bell
|3
|5:00
|loss
|Gegard Mousasi
|Bellator 200 - Carvalho vs. Mousasi
May/25/2018
|TKO (Punches)
|Dan Miragliotta
|1
|3:35
|win
|Alessio Sakara
|Bellator 190 - Carvalho vs. Sakara
Dec/09/2017
|KO (Elbow)
|1
|0:44
|win
|Melvin Manhoef
|Bellator 176 - Carvalho vs. Manhoef 2
Apr/08/2017
|KO (Head Kick)
|Kevin MacDonald
|4
|3:15
|win
|Melvin Manhoef
|Bellator 155 - Carvalho vs. Manhoef
May/20/2016
|Decision (Split)
|John McCarthy
|5
|5:00
|win
|Brandon Halsey
|Bellator 144 - Halsey vs. Carvalho
Oct/23/2015
|KO (Body Kick)
|Dan Miragliotta
|2
|1:42
|win
|Joe Schilling
|Bellator 136 - Brooks vs. Jansen
Apr/10/2015
|Decision (Split)
|Mike Beltran
|3
|5:00
|win
|Brian Rogers
|Bellator MMA - Bellator 125
Sep/19/2014
|TKO (Punches)
|Marcos Rosales
|1
|3:06
|win
|Mauri Roque
|Talent MMA Circuit 9 - Sao Jose dos Pinhais 2014
May/10/2014
|TKO (Knee to the Body and Punches)
|Flavio Marcos
|1
|2:47
|win
|Sergio Souza
|IFC - Iron Fight Combat 4
Sep/07/2013
|TKO (Knee to the Body and Punches)
|Alexandre Camera
|3
|2:15
|win
|Gustavo Machado
|Smash - Smash Fight 2
Jul/13/2013
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Flavio Almendra
|3
|5:00
|win
|Fernando Scherek
|AFT 4 - Adventure Fighters Tournament 4
Mar/09/2013
|TKO
|1
|0:39
|win
|Kaue Dudus
|Samurai FC 9 - Water vs. Fire
Dec/15/2012
|TKO (Punches)
|2
|3:48
|win
|Eduardo Gimenez
|Empire Promotions - Empire FC
Oct/20/2012
|TKO (Punches)
|Roberto Piccinini
|1
|0:55
|win
|Luiz Cado Simon
|Forca Jovem Parana - Nocaute ao Crack 2
Aug/25/2012
|TKO (Punches)
|3
|0:00
|win
|Glauber Valadares
|PFC - Predador FC 21
Aug/11/2012
|TKO (Punches)
|1
|2:52
|win
|Flavio Rodrigo Magon
|AF - Adrenaline Fight 4
Mar/10/2012
|TKO (Punches)
|Roberto Piccinini
|2
|2:42
|loss
|Julio Cesar Araujo Fernandes
|Samurai FC - Samurai FC 6
Dec/17/2011
|Submission
|1
|0:00