advertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below

Phil Brooks Fighter Statistics

Pro MMA Record: 0-1-0 NC(1)

Phillip Jack Brooks was born in Chicago on October 26, 1978, the son of a homemaker mother and engineer father. He grew up in nearby Lockport, where he attended Lockport Township High School. He has five siblings. His father struggled with alcoholism, which inspired Brooks to follow a straight edge lifestyle from an early age, while his mother suffered from bipolar disorder, causing him to become estranged from her.

Last Fight: Mike Jackson
Age: 43
Height 6'2"
Weight 170 lbs
Nick Name: Phil Brooks
Nationality: United States
Association: Roufusport
0 Wins
KO / TKO
0
NAN%
Submission
0
NAN%
Decisions
0
NAN%
1 Loss
KO / TKO
0
0%
Submission
1
100%
Decisions
0
0%

Wiki Stats

Reach 73 in (185 cm)
Team Roufusport
Rank .mw-parser-output .legend{page-break-inside:avoid;break-inside:avoid-column}.mw-parser-output .legend-color{display:inline-block;min-width:1.25em;height:1.25em;line-height:1.25;margin:1px 0;text-align:center;border:1px solid black;background-color:transparent;color:black}.mw-parser-output .legend-text{}  Blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu under Daniel Wanderley

FAQ's

Phil Brooks next fight?
N/A
Phil Brooks last fight?
Phil Brooks had a no contest in their last fight against Mike Jackson by No Contest (Overturned)Kevin MacDonald on Jun. 09, 2018 at UFC 225 - Whittaker vs. Romero 2.
Is Phil Brooks retired?
Phil Brooks last fought Mike Jackson 3 years 10 months and 26 days ago, and should be considered inactive.
Where is Phil Brooks from?
Phil Brooks is from Chicago, Illinois, United States.
Has Phil Brooks ever been knocked out?
Phil Brooks has never lost via KO/TKO. Though they have lost 1 time by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke)Keith Peterson to Mickey Gall on Sep / 10 / 2016 at UFC 203 - Miocic vs. Overeem
How long has Phil Brooks been fighting?
Phil Brooks has been fighting for a period of 1 year 8 months and 29 days, their first fight was on Sep. 10, 2016 at UFC 203 - Miocic vs. Overeem. They have accumalated roughly 17 minutes and 14 seconds of combat.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
NC Mike Jackson UFC 225 - Whittaker vs. Romero 2
Jun/09/2018 		No Contest (Overturned)Kevin MacDonald Kevin MacDonald 3 5:00
loss Mickey Gall UFC 203 - Miocic vs. Overeem
Sep/10/2016 		Submission (Rear-Naked Choke)Keith Peterson Keith Peterson 1 2:14
bj penn logo
BJPENN.COM is your premier source for all MMA News. We serve you with the latest breaking news, exclusive fighter interviews, videos and more. It is also the home of 2X UFC Hall of Fame Champion. BJ "The Prodigy" Penn. After a decade of on-line operation BJP has evolved into the most reliable destination for all of your MMA needs.
© 2022 BJ Penn Enterprises Privacy Policy
x
x