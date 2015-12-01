Pedro Rizzo Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 20-11-0

FAQ's

Pedro Rizzo next fight? N/A

Pedro Rizzo last fight? Pedro Rizzo won their last fight against Andrew Flores Smith by TKO (Leg Kicks) on Sep. 12, 2015 at FTF 12 - Face To Face 12 - Rizzo vs. Flores.

Is Pedro Rizzo retired? Pedro Rizzo last fought Andrew Flores Smith 6 years 7 months and 21 days ago, and should be considered retired.

Where is Pedro Rizzo from? Pedro Rizzo is from Rio de Janeiro, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Has Pedro Rizzo ever been knocked out? Pedro Rizzo has lost 7 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat KO (Punches) from Fedor Emelianenko on Jun. 21, 2012 at M-1 Global - Fedor vs. Rizzo