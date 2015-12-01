|Last Fight:
|Andrew Flores Smith
|Age:
|47
|Height
|6'1"
|Weight
|244 lbs
|Nick Name:
|"The Rock"
|Nationality:
|Brazil
|Association:
|Ruas Vale Tudo
|Reach
|77 in (196 cm)
|Style
|Muay Thai, Luta Livre, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
|Stance
|Orthodox
|Team
|Ruas Vale Tudo Black House American Top Team
|Rank
|Black prajied in Muay Thai 4th degree black belt in Luta Livre Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
|Years active
|1996–2015 (MMA)
|W / L
|Opponent
|Event/Date
|Method
|Referee
|Round
|Time
|win
|Andrew Flores Smith
|FTF 12 - Face To Face 12 - Rizzo vs. Flores
Sep/12/2015
|TKO (Leg Kicks)
|Mario Yamasaki
|1
|5:00
|loss
|Satoshi Ishii
|IGF - Genome 26
May/26/2013
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Ryogaku Wada
|3
|5:00
|loss
|Fedor Emelianenko
|M-1 Global - Fedor vs. Rizzo
Jun/21/2012
|KO (Punches)
|Yuji Shimada
|1
|1:24
|win
|Ken Shamrock
|Impact FC 2 - The Uprising: Sydney
Jul/18/2010
|TKO (Leg Kicks and Punches)
|John McCarthy
|1
|3:33
|win
|Gary Goodridge
|Washington Combat - Battle of the Legends
May/15/2010
|TKO (Retirement)
|Mario Yamasaki
|2
|5:00
|win
|Jeff Monson
|BC - Bitetti Combat 4
Sep/12/2009
|Decision (Unanimous)
|John McCarthy
|3
|5:00
|loss
|Gilbert Yvel
|FFI - Ultimate Chaos
Jun/27/2009
|KO (Punches)
|1
|2:10
|loss
|Josh Barnett
|Affliction - Banned
Jul/19/2008
|KO (Punch)
|Herb Dean
|2
|1:44
|win
|Jeff Monson
|AOW - Art of War 3
Sep/01/2007
|TKO (Punches)
|3
|2:40
|win
|Justin Eilers
|AOW - Art of War 1
Mar/09/2007
|Decision (Unanimous)
|3
|5:00
|loss
|Roman Zentsov
|Pride 31 - Dreamers
Feb/26/2006
|KO (Punch)
|Moritaka Oshiro
|1
|0:25
|loss
|Sergei Kharitonov
|Pride FC - Critical Countdown 2005
Jun/26/2005
|TKO (Soccer Kick and Punches)
|Minoru Toyonaga
|1
|2:02
|win
|Ricco Rodriguez
|UFC 45 - Revolution
Nov/21/2003
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Larry Landless
|3
|5:00
|win
|Tra Telligman
|UFC 43 - Meltdown
Jun/06/2003
|TKO (Doctor Stoppage)
|Larry Landless
|2
|4:24
|loss
|Vladimir Matyushenko
|UFC 41 - Onslaught
Feb/28/2003
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Larry Landless
|3
|5:00
|loss
|Gan McGee
|UFC 39 - The Warriors Return
Sep/27/2002
|TKO (Corner Stoppage)
|John McCarthy
|1
|5:00
|win
|Andrei Arlovski
|UFC 36 - Worlds Collide
Mar/22/2002
|KO (Punches)
|Larry Landless
|3
|1:45
|loss
|Randy Couture
|UFC 34 - High Voltage
Nov/02/2001
|TKO (Punches)
|John McCarthy
|3
|1:38
|loss
|Randy Couture
|UFC 31 - Locked & Loaded
May/04/2001
|Decision (Unanimous)
|John McCarthy
|5
|5:00
|win
|Josh Barnett
|UFC 30 - Battle on the Boardwalk
Feb/23/2001
|KO (Punch)
|Mario Yamasaki
|2
|4:21
|win
|Dan Severn
|UFC 27 - Ultimate Bad Boyz
Sep/22/2000
|TKO (Submission to Punches)
|John McCarthy
|1
|1:33
|loss
|Kevin Randleman
|UFC 26 - Ultimate Field of Dreams
Jun/09/2000
|Decision (Unanimous)
|John McCarthy
|5
|5:00
|win
|Tsuyoshi Kosaka
|UFC 23 - Ultimate Japan 2
Nov/19/1999
|TKO (Punches)
|John McCarthy
|3
|1:12
|win
|Tra Telligman
|UFC 20 - Battle for the Gold
May/07/1999
|KO (Punch)
|John McCarthy
|1
|4:30
|win
|Mark Coleman
|UFC 18 - Road to the Heavyweight Title
Jan/08/1999
|Decision (Split)
|John McCarthy
|1
|15:00
|win
|David Abbott
|UFC 17.5 - Ultimate Brazil
Oct/16/1998
|KO (Punch)
|John McCarthy
|1
|8:07
|win
|Richard Heard
|WVC 3 - World Vale Tudo Championship 3
Jan/19/1997
|TKO (Submission to Punches)
|Sergio Batarelli
|1
|13:12
|win
|Vernon White
|WVC 2 - World Vale Tudo Championship 2
Nov/10/1996
|KO (Kick)
|1
|6:30
|win
|Michael Tielrooy
|WVC 2 - World Vale Tudo Championship 2
Nov/10/1996
|Submission (Keylock)
|1
|0:18
|win
|Niccolaus Niccolaus
|WVC 2 - World Vale Tudo Championship 2
Nov/10/1996
|TKO (Submission to Punches)
|1
|1:49
|win
|Eric Labaille
|IMA - Battle of Styles
Oct/26/1996
|TKO (Punches)
|1
|2:57