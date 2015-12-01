advertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below

Pedro Rizzo Fighter Statistics

Pro MMA Record: 20-11-0

Early in his career Rizzo adopted brutal leg kicks from his master trainer Marco Ruas and also from training at the Amsterdam-based Chakuriki gym. Pedro developed a strong stand-up style early on--and used this to great effect throughout his career.

Last Fight: Andrew Flores Smith
Age: 47
Height 6'1"
Weight 244 lbs
Nick Name: "The Rock"
Nationality: Brazil
Association: Ruas Vale Tudo
20 Wins
KO / TKO
15
75%
Submission
4
20%
Decisions
4
20%
11 Losses
KO / TKO
7
63%
Submission
0
0%
Decisions
4
36%

Wiki Stats

Reach 77 in (196 cm)
Style Muay Thai, Luta Livre, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Stance Orthodox
Team Ruas Vale Tudo Black House American Top Team
Rank Black prajied in Muay Thai 4th degree black belt in Luta Livre Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Years active 1996–2015 (MMA)

FAQ's

Pedro Rizzo next fight?
N/A
Pedro Rizzo last fight?
Pedro Rizzo won their last fight against Andrew Flores Smith by TKO (Leg Kicks) on Sep. 12, 2015 at FTF 12 - Face To Face 12 - Rizzo vs. Flores.
Is Pedro Rizzo retired?
Pedro Rizzo last fought Andrew Flores Smith 6 years 7 months and 21 days ago, and should be considered retired.
Where is Pedro Rizzo from?
Pedro Rizzo is from Rio de Janeiro, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Has Pedro Rizzo ever been knocked out?
Pedro Rizzo has lost 7 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat KO (Punches) from Fedor Emelianenko on Jun. 21, 2012 at M-1 Global - Fedor vs. Rizzo
How long has Pedro Rizzo been fighting?
Pedro Rizzo has been fighting for a period of 18 years 10 months and 17 days, their first fight was on Oct. 26, 1996 at IMA - Battle of Styles. They have accumalated roughly 4 hours, 41 minutes and 14 seconds of combat.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
win Andrew Flores Smith FTF 12 - Face To Face 12 - Rizzo vs. Flores
Sep/12/2015 		TKO (Leg Kicks) Mario Yamasaki 1 5:00
loss Satoshi Ishii IGF - Genome 26
May/26/2013 		Decision (Unanimous) Ryogaku Wada 3 5:00
loss Fedor Emelianenko M-1 Global - Fedor vs. Rizzo
Jun/21/2012 		KO (Punches) Yuji Shimada 1 1:24
win Ken Shamrock Impact FC 2 - The Uprising: Sydney
Jul/18/2010 		TKO (Leg Kicks and Punches) John McCarthy 1 3:33
win Gary Goodridge Washington Combat - Battle of the Legends
May/15/2010 		TKO (Retirement) Mario Yamasaki 2 5:00
win Jeff Monson BC - Bitetti Combat 4
Sep/12/2009 		Decision (Unanimous) John McCarthy 3 5:00
loss Gilbert Yvel FFI - Ultimate Chaos
Jun/27/2009 		KO (Punches) 1 2:10
loss Josh Barnett Affliction - Banned
Jul/19/2008 		KO (Punch) Herb Dean 2 1:44
win Jeff Monson AOW - Art of War 3
Sep/01/2007 		TKO (Punches) 3 2:40
win Justin Eilers AOW - Art of War 1
Mar/09/2007 		Decision (Unanimous) 3 5:00
loss Roman Zentsov Pride 31 - Dreamers
Feb/26/2006 		KO (Punch) Moritaka Oshiro 1 0:25
loss Sergei Kharitonov Pride FC - Critical Countdown 2005
Jun/26/2005 		TKO (Soccer Kick and Punches) Minoru Toyonaga 1 2:02
win Ricco Rodriguez UFC 45 - Revolution
Nov/21/2003 		Decision (Unanimous) Larry Landless 3 5:00
win Tra Telligman UFC 43 - Meltdown
Jun/06/2003 		TKO (Doctor Stoppage) Larry Landless 2 4:24
loss Vladimir Matyushenko UFC 41 - Onslaught
Feb/28/2003 		Decision (Unanimous) Larry Landless 3 5:00
loss Gan McGee UFC 39 - The Warriors Return
Sep/27/2002 		TKO (Corner Stoppage) John McCarthy 1 5:00
win Andrei Arlovski UFC 36 - Worlds Collide
Mar/22/2002 		KO (Punches) Larry Landless 3 1:45
loss Randy Couture UFC 34 - High Voltage
Nov/02/2001 		TKO (Punches) John McCarthy 3 1:38
loss Randy Couture UFC 31 - Locked & Loaded
May/04/2001 		Decision (Unanimous) John McCarthy 5 5:00
win Josh Barnett UFC 30 - Battle on the Boardwalk
Feb/23/2001 		KO (Punch) Mario Yamasaki 2 4:21
win Dan Severn UFC 27 - Ultimate Bad Boyz
Sep/22/2000 		TKO (Submission to Punches) John McCarthy 1 1:33
loss Kevin Randleman UFC 26 - Ultimate Field of Dreams
Jun/09/2000 		Decision (Unanimous) John McCarthy 5 5:00
win Tsuyoshi Kosaka UFC 23 - Ultimate Japan 2
Nov/19/1999 		TKO (Punches) John McCarthy 3 1:12
win Tra Telligman UFC 20 - Battle for the Gold
May/07/1999 		KO (Punch) John McCarthy 1 4:30
win Mark Coleman UFC 18 - Road to the Heavyweight Title
Jan/08/1999 		Decision (Split) John McCarthy 1 15:00
win David Abbott UFC 17.5 - Ultimate Brazil
Oct/16/1998 		KO (Punch) John McCarthy 1 8:07
win Richard Heard WVC 3 - World Vale Tudo Championship 3
Jan/19/1997 		TKO (Submission to Punches) Sergio Batarelli 1 13:12
win Vernon White WVC 2 - World Vale Tudo Championship 2
Nov/10/1996 		KO (Kick) 1 6:30
win Michael Tielrooy WVC 2 - World Vale Tudo Championship 2
Nov/10/1996 		Submission (Keylock) 1 0:18
win Niccolaus Niccolaus WVC 2 - World Vale Tudo Championship 2
Nov/10/1996 		TKO (Submission to Punches) 1 1:49
win Eric Labaille IMA - Battle of Styles
Oct/26/1996 		TKO (Punches) 1 2:57
bj penn logo
BJPENN.COM is your premier source for all MMA News. We serve you with the latest breaking news, exclusive fighter interviews, videos and more. It is also the home of 2X UFC Hall of Fame Champion. BJ "The Prodigy" Penn. After a decade of on-line operation BJP has evolved into the most reliable destination for all of your MMA needs.
© 2022 BJ Penn Enterprises Privacy Policy
x
x