Patricky Freire Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 24-10-0

FAQ's

Patricky Freire next fight? N/A

Patricky Freire last fight? Patricky Freire won their last fight against Peter Queally by TKO (Punches) on Nov. 05, 2021 at Bellator 270 - Queally vs. Pitbull 2.

Is Patricky Freire retired? Patricky Freire last fought Peter Queally 5 months and 28 days ago, and should be considered active.

Where is Patricky Freire from? Patricky Freire is from Natal, Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil.

Has Patricky Freire ever been knocked out? Patricky Freire has lost 3 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat TKO (Doctor Stoppage) from Peter Queally on May. 07, 2021 at Bellator 258 - Archuleta vs. Pettis