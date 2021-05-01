|Last Fight:
|Peter Queally
|Age:
|35
|Height
|5'7"
|Weight
|155 lbs
|Nick Name:
|Patricky Freire
|Nationality:
|Brazil
|Association:
|Pitbull Brothers
|Residence
|Natal, Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil
|Reach
|71 in (180 cm)
|Style
|Muay Thai, BJJ
|Team
|Pitbull Brothers
|Rank
|Black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu
|Years active
|2005–present
|Spouse
|Ingrid R. Perrota Freire
|Children
|Leticia R. Perrota Freire, Laura R. Perrota Freire, Lucas R. Perrota Freire
|W / L
|Opponent
|Event/Date
|Method
|Referee
|Round
|Time
|win
|Peter Queally
|Bellator 270 - Queally vs. Pitbull 2
Nov/05/2021
|TKO (Punches)Kevin MacDonald
|Kevin MacDonald
|2
|1:05
|loss
|Peter Queally
|Bellator 258 - Archuleta vs. Pettis
May/07/2021
|TKO (Doctor Stoppage)Kerry Hatley
|Kerry Hatley
|2
|5:00
|loss
|Tofiq Musayev
|Rizin FF - Rizin 20
Dec/31/2019
|Decision (Unanimous)Minoru Toyonaga
|Minoru Toyonaga
|3
|5:00
|win
|Luiz Gustavo Felix dos Santos
|Rizin FF - Rizin 20
Dec/31/2019
|TKO (Punches and Soccer Kick)Minoru Toyonaga
|Minoru Toyonaga
|1
|0:28
|win
|Tatsuya Kawajiri
|Rizin FF - Rizin 19: Lightweight Grand Prix 1st Round
Oct/12/2019
|KO (Flying Knee and Punches)Minoru Toyonaga
|Minoru Toyonaga
|1
|1:10
|win
|Ryan Scope
|Bellator Newcastle - Pitbull vs. Scope
Feb/09/2019
|Decision (Split)Kevin MacDonald
|Kevin MacDonald
|3
|5:00
|win
|Roger Huerta
|Bellator 205 - McKee vs. Macapa
Sep/21/2018
|KO (Punch)Tom Supnet
|Tom Supnet
|2
|0:43
|win
|Derek Campos
|Bellator 194 - Nelson vs. Mitrione
Feb/16/2018
|TKO (Punches)Kevin MacDonald
|Kevin MacDonald
|1
|2:23
|win
|Benson Henderson
|Bellator 183 - Henderson vs. Freire
Sep/23/2017
|Decision (Split)John McCarthy
|John McCarthy
|3
|5:00
|win
|Josh Thomson
|Bellator 172 - Thomson vs. Pitbull
Feb/18/2017
|KO (Punch)John McCarthy
|John McCarthy
|2
|0:40
|loss
|Michael Chandler
|Bellator 157 - Dynamite 2
Jun/24/2016
|KO (Punch)John McCarthy
|John McCarthy
|1
|2:14
|win
|Edimilson Souza
|Bellator 152 - Freire vs. Souza
Apr/16/2016
|Decision (Unanimous)John McCarthy
|John McCarthy
|3
|5:00
|win
|Ryan Couture
|Bellator 148 - Daley vs. Uhrich
Jan/29/2016
|KO (Punch)John McCarthy
|John McCarthy
|1
|3:00
|loss
|Derek Anderson
|Bellator 147 - Thomson vs. Villaseca
Dec/04/2015
|Decision (Split)Mike Beltran
|Mike Beltran
|3
|5:00
|win
|Saad Awad
|Bellator 141 - Guillard vs. Girtz
Aug/28/2015
|Decision (Unanimous)Mike Beltran
|Mike Beltran
|3
|5:00
|loss
|Marcin Held
|Bellator MMA - Bellator 126
Sep/26/2014
|Decision (Unanimous)Jason Herzog
|Jason Herzog
|3
|5:00
|win
|Derek Campos
|Bellator MMA - Bellator 117
Apr/18/2014
|TKO (Punches)Rob Hinds
|Rob Hinds
|2
|0:52
|win
|David Rickels
|Bellator MMA - Bellator 113
Mar/21/2014
|KO (Punches)Jason Herzog
|Jason Herzog
|2
|0:54
|win
|Edson Berto
|Bellator MMA - Bellator 107
Nov/08/2013
|Decision (Unanimous)Jason Herzog
|Jason Herzog
|3
|5:00
|loss
|Derek Anderson
|Bellator MMA - Bellator 98
Sep/07/2013
|Decision (Unanimous)Keith Peterson
|Keith Peterson
|3
|5:00
|loss
|Eddie Alvarez
|BFC - Bellator Fighting Championships 76
Oct/12/2012
|KO (Head Kick and Punches)John McCarthy
|John McCarthy
|1
|4:54
|loss
|Lloyd Woodard
|BFC - Bellator Fighting Championships 62
Mar/23/2012
|Submission (Kimura)Jacob Montalvo
|Jacob Montalvo
|2
|1:46
|win
|Kurt Pellegrino
|BFC - Bellator Fighting Championships 59
Nov/26/2011
|TKO (Punches)Kevin MacDonald
|Kevin MacDonald
|1
|0:50
|loss
|Michael Chandler
|BFC - Bellator Fighting Championships 44
May/14/2011
|Decision (Unanimous)Keith Peterson
|Keith Peterson
|3
|5:00
|win
|Toby Imada
|BFC - Bellator Fighting Championships 39
Apr/02/2011
|KO (Flying Knee and Punches)Kevin MacDonald
|Kevin MacDonald
|1
|2:53
|win
|Rob McCullough
|BFC - Bellator Fighting Championships 36
Mar/12/2011
|TKO (Punches)Gary Copeland
|Gary Copeland
|3
|3:11
|win
|Yure Machado
|AGF - Arena Gold Fights 2
Jul/17/2010
|Decision (Unanimous)Miguel Repanas
|Miguel Repanas
|3
|5:00
|win
|Marlon Medeiros
|PFB - Platinum Fight Brazil 3
May/20/2010
|TKO (Flying Knee and Punches)
|2
|N/A
|win
|Ermesson Silveira Queiroz
|GFC - Gouveia Fight Championship
Apr/08/2010
|Submission (Guillotine Choke)
|2
|0:00
|loss
|Willamy Freire
|RFC - Rino's FC 4
Sep/27/2007
|Technical Decision (Majority)
|3
|1:45
|win
|Maykon Costa
|Leal Combat - Natal
Jul/05/2007
|Decision (Unanimous)
|3
|5:00
|win
|Joao Paulo Rodrigues de Souza
|CFN - Cage Fight Nordeste
Nov/09/2006
|KO (Stomps)
|1
|0:50
|win
|Gleidson Alves Martins
|FSLB - Fight Ship Looking Boy 2
Nov/22/2005
|KO (Stomps)
|3
|0:00
|win
|Arquimedes Vieira
|FSLB - Fight Ship Looking Boy 1
Sep/08/2005
|KO (Stomps)
|1
|0:00