Patricky Freire Fighter Statistics

Pro MMA Record: 24-10-0

After competing in many Brazilian promotions, Freire compiled a 7-1 record before entering the Bellator Season Four Lightweight Tournament. He faced former WEC Lightweight Champion, Rob McCullough at Bellator 36 on March 12, 2011 in the opening round of the tournament. He won via TKO in the third round.

Last Fight: Peter Queally
Age: 35
Height 5'7"
Weight 155 lbs
Nick Name: Patricky Freire
Nationality: Brazil
Association: Pitbull Brothers
24 Wins
KO / TKO
16
66%
Submission
1
4%
Decisions
7
29%
10 Losses
KO / TKO
3
30%
Submission
1
10%
Decisions
6
60%

Wiki Stats

Residence Natal, Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil
Reach 71 in (180 cm)
Style Muay Thai, BJJ
Team Pitbull Brothers
Rank Black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu
Years active 2005–present
Spouse Ingrid R. Perrota Freire
Children Leticia R. Perrota Freire, Laura R. Perrota Freire, Lucas R. Perrota Freire

FAQ's

Patricky Freire next fight?
N/A
Patricky Freire last fight?
Patricky Freire won their last fight against Peter Queally by TKO (Punches)Kevin MacDonald on Nov. 05, 2021 at Bellator 270 - Queally vs. Pitbull 2.
Is Patricky Freire retired?
Patricky Freire last fought Peter Queally 5 months and 30 days ago, and should be considered active.
Where is Patricky Freire from?
Patricky Freire is from Natal, Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil.
Has Patricky Freire ever been knocked out?
Patricky Freire has lost 3 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat TKO (Doctor Stoppage)Kerry Hatley from Peter Queally on May. 07, 2021 at Bellator 258 - Archuleta vs. Pettis
How long has Patricky Freire been fighting?
Patricky Freire has been fighting for a period of 16 years 1 month and 27 days, their first fight was on Sep. 08, 2005 at FSLB - Fight Ship Looking Boy 1. They have accumalated roughly 4 hours, 49 minutes and 38 seconds of combat.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
win Peter Queally Bellator 270 - Queally vs. Pitbull 2
Nov/05/2021 		TKO (Punches)Kevin MacDonald Kevin MacDonald 2 1:05
loss Peter Queally Bellator 258 - Archuleta vs. Pettis
May/07/2021 		TKO (Doctor Stoppage)Kerry Hatley Kerry Hatley 2 5:00
loss Tofiq Musayev Rizin FF - Rizin 20
Dec/31/2019 		Decision (Unanimous)Minoru Toyonaga Minoru Toyonaga 3 5:00
win Luiz Gustavo Felix dos Santos Rizin FF - Rizin 20
Dec/31/2019 		TKO (Punches and Soccer Kick)Minoru Toyonaga Minoru Toyonaga 1 0:28
win Tatsuya Kawajiri Rizin FF - Rizin 19: Lightweight Grand Prix 1st Round
Oct/12/2019 		KO (Flying Knee and Punches)Minoru Toyonaga Minoru Toyonaga 1 1:10
win Ryan Scope Bellator Newcastle - Pitbull vs. Scope
Feb/09/2019 		Decision (Split)Kevin MacDonald Kevin MacDonald 3 5:00
win Roger Huerta Bellator 205 - McKee vs. Macapa
Sep/21/2018 		KO (Punch)Tom Supnet Tom Supnet 2 0:43
win Derek Campos Bellator 194 - Nelson vs. Mitrione
Feb/16/2018 		TKO (Punches)Kevin MacDonald Kevin MacDonald 1 2:23
win Benson Henderson Bellator 183 - Henderson vs. Freire
Sep/23/2017 		Decision (Split)John McCarthy John McCarthy 3 5:00
win Josh Thomson Bellator 172 - Thomson vs. Pitbull
Feb/18/2017 		KO (Punch)John McCarthy John McCarthy 2 0:40
loss Michael Chandler Bellator 157 - Dynamite 2
Jun/24/2016 		KO (Punch)John McCarthy John McCarthy 1 2:14
win Edimilson Souza Bellator 152 - Freire vs. Souza
Apr/16/2016 		Decision (Unanimous)John McCarthy John McCarthy 3 5:00
win Ryan Couture Bellator 148 - Daley vs. Uhrich
Jan/29/2016 		KO (Punch)John McCarthy John McCarthy 1 3:00
loss Derek Anderson Bellator 147 - Thomson vs. Villaseca
Dec/04/2015 		Decision (Split)Mike Beltran Mike Beltran 3 5:00
win Saad Awad Bellator 141 - Guillard vs. Girtz
Aug/28/2015 		Decision (Unanimous)Mike Beltran Mike Beltran 3 5:00
loss Marcin Held Bellator MMA - Bellator 126
Sep/26/2014 		Decision (Unanimous)Jason Herzog Jason Herzog 3 5:00
win Derek Campos Bellator MMA - Bellator 117
Apr/18/2014 		TKO (Punches)Rob Hinds Rob Hinds 2 0:52
win David Rickels Bellator MMA - Bellator 113
Mar/21/2014 		KO (Punches)Jason Herzog Jason Herzog 2 0:54
win Edson Berto Bellator MMA - Bellator 107
Nov/08/2013 		Decision (Unanimous)Jason Herzog Jason Herzog 3 5:00
loss Derek Anderson Bellator MMA - Bellator 98
Sep/07/2013 		Decision (Unanimous)Keith Peterson Keith Peterson 3 5:00
loss Eddie Alvarez BFC - Bellator Fighting Championships 76
Oct/12/2012 		KO (Head Kick and Punches)John McCarthy John McCarthy 1 4:54
loss Lloyd Woodard BFC - Bellator Fighting Championships 62
Mar/23/2012 		Submission (Kimura)Jacob Montalvo Jacob Montalvo 2 1:46
win Kurt Pellegrino BFC - Bellator Fighting Championships 59
Nov/26/2011 		TKO (Punches)Kevin MacDonald Kevin MacDonald 1 0:50
loss Michael Chandler BFC - Bellator Fighting Championships 44
May/14/2011 		Decision (Unanimous)Keith Peterson Keith Peterson 3 5:00
win Toby Imada BFC - Bellator Fighting Championships 39
Apr/02/2011 		KO (Flying Knee and Punches)Kevin MacDonald Kevin MacDonald 1 2:53
win Rob McCullough BFC - Bellator Fighting Championships 36
Mar/12/2011 		TKO (Punches)Gary Copeland Gary Copeland 3 3:11
win Yure Machado AGF - Arena Gold Fights 2
Jul/17/2010 		Decision (Unanimous)Miguel Repanas Miguel Repanas 3 5:00
win Marlon Medeiros PFB - Platinum Fight Brazil 3
May/20/2010 		TKO (Flying Knee and Punches) 2 N/A
win Ermesson Silveira Queiroz GFC - Gouveia Fight Championship
Apr/08/2010 		Submission (Guillotine Choke) 2 0:00
loss Willamy Freire RFC - Rino's FC 4
Sep/27/2007 		Technical Decision (Majority) 3 1:45
win Maykon Costa Leal Combat - Natal
Jul/05/2007 		Decision (Unanimous) 3 5:00
win Joao Paulo Rodrigues de Souza CFN - Cage Fight Nordeste
Nov/09/2006 		KO (Stomps) 1 0:50
win Gleidson Alves Martins FSLB - Fight Ship Looking Boy 2
Nov/22/2005 		KO (Stomps) 3 0:00
win Arquimedes Vieira FSLB - Fight Ship Looking Boy 1
Sep/08/2005 		KO (Stomps) 1 0:00
