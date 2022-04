Patricio Freire Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 32-5-0

FAQ's

Patricio Freire next fight? N/A

Patricio Freire last fight? Patricio Freire lost their last fight against A.J. McKee by Technical Submission (Guillotine Choke) on Jul. 31, 2021 at Bellator 263 - Pitbull vs. McKee.

Is Patricio Freire retired? Patricio Freire last fought A.J. McKee 9 months and 1 day ago, and should be considered active.

Where is Patricio Freire from? Patricio Freire is from Natal, Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil.

Has Patricio Freire ever been knocked out? Patricio Freire has lost 1 time by KO/TKO. Their only defeat TKO (Leg Injury) from Benson Henderson on Aug. 26, 2016 at Bellator 160 - Henderson vs. Pitbull