Pro MMA Record: 29-7-2

Miletich, the youngest of five children, was born in Davenport, Iowa, to second generation Croatian immigrant parents. Two of his brothers are deceased. Miletich started wrestling at the age of five, continuing at Bettendorf High School. Miletich also played high school football in Bettendorf Bulldogs and was an All-State nose guard in his senior year. As a senior in 1983-84, Miletich shared the Bettendorf High School wrestling room with future MMA champion Mark Kerr, who was a freshman just beginning his wrestling career. He said he wanted to be a world champion in something and wrestling was something he was good at. Although Miletich originally planned to pursue football after graduating high school, he eventually chose to wrestle in junior college. When his mother developed heart problems, he left school to care for her. Miletich has stated in past interviews that he actually began fighting to help pay her bills.

Last Fight: Thomas Denny
Age: 54
Height 5'10"
Weight 169 lbs
Nick Name: "The Croation Sensation"
Nationality: United States
Association: Miletich Martial Arts
29 Wins
KO / TKO
7
24%
Submission
18
62%
Decisions
6
20%
7 Losses
KO / TKO
3
42%
Submission
3
42%
Decisions
1
14%

Wiki Stats

Style Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Boxing, Karate, Wrestling
Team Miletich Fighting Systems
Rank Black Belt in Shuri-ryū Karate3rd Degree Black Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu under Oswaldo Alves
Years active 1995–2002, 2006, 2008 (MMA) 1999 (Boxing)

FAQ's

Pat Miletich next fight?
N/A
Pat Miletich last fight?
Pat Miletich won their last fight against Thomas Denny by KO (Punches) on Dec. 11, 2008 at AMMA 2 - Adrenaline MMA 2.
Is Pat Miletich retired?
Pat Miletich last fought Thomas Denny 13 years 4 months and 28 days ago, and should be considered retired.
Should I bet on Pat Miletich?
Pat Miletich has a 80% win percentage, Out of 0 bouts they have never been a favorite. They have been never been an underdog in 0 matches.
According to online odds, if you had bet $100 on all 0 of Pat Miletich betting fights, you would have lost $0.
Conversely if you had bet $100 on all of their opponents, you would have lost $0.
Where is Pat Miletich from?
Pat Miletich is from Bettendorf, Iowa, United States.
Has Pat Miletich ever been knocked out?
Pat Miletich has lost 3 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat TKO (Punches) from Matt Lindland on Mar. 22, 2002 at UFC 36 - Worlds Collide
How long has Pat Miletich been fighting?
Pat Miletich has been fighting for a period of 13 years 1 month and 14 days, their first fight was on Oct. 28, 1995 at BOTM 1 - Battle of the Masters 1. They have accumalated roughly 5 hours, 39 minutes and 17 seconds of professional combat.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
win Thomas Denny AMMA 2 - Adrenaline MMA 2
Dec/11/2008 		KO (Punches) Michael Reid 2 0:50
loss Renzo Gracie IFL - Gracie vs. Miletich
Sep/23/2006 		Submission (Guillotine Choke) 1 3:37
loss Matt Lindland UFC 36 - Worlds Collide
Mar/22/2002 		TKO (Punches) Larry Landless 1 3:09
win Shonie Carter UFC 32 - Showdown in the Meadowlands
Jun/29/2001 		KO (Head Kick) Mario Yamasaki 2 2:42
loss Carlos Newton UFC 31 - Locked & Loaded
May/04/2001 		Submission (Bulldog Choke) John McCarthy 3 2:50
win Kenichi Yamamoto UFC 29 - Defense of the Belts
Dec/16/2000 		Submission (Guillotine Choke) John McCarthy 2 1:58
loss Kiyoshi Tamura Rings - Millennium Combine 3
Aug/23/2000 		Decision (Majority) 2 5:00
win John Alessio UFC 26 - Ultimate Field of Dreams
Jun/09/2000 		Submission (Armbar) John McCarthy 2 1:43
loss Jose Landi-Jons WEF 8 - Goin' Platinum
Jan/15/2000 		TKO (Corner Stoppage) John McCarthy 1 8:00
win Shonie Carter EC 27 - Extreme Challenge 27
Aug/21/1999 		Decision (Unanimous) 1 20:00
win Andre Pederneiras UFC 21 - Return of the Champions
Jul/16/1999 		TKO (Doctor Stoppage) John McCarthy 2 2:20
win Clayton Miller CC 2 - Cage Combat 2
May/30/1999 		Submission (Triangle Choke) 1 0:40
loss Jutaro Nakao SB 11 - SuperBrawl 11
Feb/02/1999 		Technical Submission (Triangle Choke) 1 9:22
win Jorge Patino UFC 18 - Road to the Heavyweight Title
Jan/08/1999 		Decision (Unanimous) John McCarthy 1 21:00
win Mikey Burnett UFC 17.5 - Ultimate Brazil
Oct/16/1998 		Decision (Split) John McCarthy 1 21:00
draw Dan Severn EC 20 - Extreme Challenge 20
Aug/22/1998 		Draw 1 20:00
win Al Buck Jr. MS 1 - Midwest Shootfighting 1
Jun/27/1998 		Submission (Choke) 2 2:49
win Chris Brennan UFC 16 - Battle in the Bayou
Mar/13/1998 		Submission (Shoulder Choke) John McCarthy 1 9:02
win Townsend Saunders UFC 16 - Battle in the Bayou
Mar/13/1998 		Decision (Split) Joe Hamilton 1 15:00
win Chris Brennan EC - Extreme Challenge Trials
Nov/15/1997 		Decision (Split) 1 30:00
draw Chris Brennan EC 9 - Extreme Challenge 9
Aug/30/1997 		Draw 1 20:00
win Chuck Kim EC 7 - Extreme Challenge 7
Jun/25/1997 		Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) 1 10:46
loss Matt Hume EF 4 - Extreme Fighting 4
Mar/28/1997 		TKO (Doctor Stoppage) John Donehue 1 5:00
win Chad Cox EC 3 - Extreme Challenge 3
Feb/15/1997 		TKO (Submission to Punch) 1 1:39
win Paul Kimbro EC 2 - Extreme Challenge 2
Feb/01/1997 		Submission (Armbar) 1 5:13
win Jason Nicholsen SB 3 - SuperBrawl 3
Jan/17/1997 		Decision (Unanimous) 1 15:00
win Earl Loucks EC 1 - Extreme Challenge 1
Nov/23/1996 		Submission (Keylock) 1 7:00
win Pat Assalone BATB 1 - Brawl at the Ballpark 1
Sep/01/1996 		Submission (Armbar) 1 4:01
win Matt Andersen Gladiators - Gladiators 1
Jul/26/1996 		TKO (Submission to Punches) 1 5:21
win Yasunori Matsumoto QCU 2 - Quad City Ultimate 2
May/11/1996 		TKO (Doctor Stoppage) 1 16:50
win Andrey Dudko BOTM 2 - Battle of the Masters 2
Feb/10/1996 		Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) 1 2:49
win Bob Gholson BOTM 2 - Battle of the Masters 2
Feb/10/1996 		KO 1 2:20
win Rick Graveson BOTM 2 - Battle of the Masters 2
Feb/10/1996 		Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) 1 0:46
win Rick Graveson QCU 1 - Quad City Ultimate 1
Jan/20/1996 		Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) 1 1:53
win Ed McLennan QCU 1 - Quad City Ultimate 1
Jan/20/1996 		Submission (Armbar) 1 1:28
win Kevin Marino BOTM 1 - Battle of the Masters 1
Oct/28/1995 		Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) 1 3:49
win Angelo Rivera BOTM 1 - Battle of the Masters 1
Oct/28/1995 		Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) 1 1:40
win Yasunori Matsumoto BOTM 1 - Battle of the Masters 1
Oct/28/1995 		Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) 1 7:40
