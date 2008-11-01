|Last Fight:
|Thomas Denny
|Age:
|54
|Height
|5'10"
|Weight
|169 lbs
|Nick Name:
|"The Croation Sensation"
|Nationality:
|United States
|Association:
|Miletich Martial Arts
|Style
|Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Boxing, Karate, Wrestling
|Team
|Miletich Fighting Systems
|Rank
|Black Belt in Shuri-ryū Karate3rd Degree Black Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu under Oswaldo Alves
|Years active
|1995–2002, 2006, 2008 (MMA) 1999 (Boxing)
|W / L
|Opponent
|Event/Date
|Method
|Referee
|Round
|Time
|win
|Thomas Denny
|AMMA 2 - Adrenaline MMA 2
Dec/11/2008
|KO (Punches)
|Michael Reid
|2
|0:50
|loss
|Renzo Gracie
|IFL - Gracie vs. Miletich
Sep/23/2006
|Submission (Guillotine Choke)
|1
|3:37
|loss
|Matt Lindland
|UFC 36 - Worlds Collide
Mar/22/2002
|TKO (Punches)
|Larry Landless
|1
|3:09
|win
|Shonie Carter
|UFC 32 - Showdown in the Meadowlands
Jun/29/2001
|KO (Head Kick)
|Mario Yamasaki
|2
|2:42
|loss
|Carlos Newton
|UFC 31 - Locked & Loaded
May/04/2001
|Submission (Bulldog Choke)
|John McCarthy
|3
|2:50
|win
|Kenichi Yamamoto
|UFC 29 - Defense of the Belts
Dec/16/2000
|Submission (Guillotine Choke)
|John McCarthy
|2
|1:58
|loss
|Kiyoshi Tamura
|Rings - Millennium Combine 3
Aug/23/2000
|Decision (Majority)
|2
|5:00
|win
|John Alessio
|UFC 26 - Ultimate Field of Dreams
Jun/09/2000
|Submission (Armbar)
|John McCarthy
|2
|1:43
|loss
|Jose Landi-Jons
|WEF 8 - Goin' Platinum
Jan/15/2000
|TKO (Corner Stoppage)
|John McCarthy
|1
|8:00
|win
|Shonie Carter
|EC 27 - Extreme Challenge 27
Aug/21/1999
|Decision (Unanimous)
|1
|20:00
|win
|Andre Pederneiras
|UFC 21 - Return of the Champions
Jul/16/1999
|TKO (Doctor Stoppage)
|John McCarthy
|2
|2:20
|win
|Clayton Miller
|CC 2 - Cage Combat 2
May/30/1999
|Submission (Triangle Choke)
|1
|0:40
|loss
|Jutaro Nakao
|SB 11 - SuperBrawl 11
Feb/02/1999
|Technical Submission (Triangle Choke)
|1
|9:22
|win
|Jorge Patino
|UFC 18 - Road to the Heavyweight Title
Jan/08/1999
|Decision (Unanimous)
|John McCarthy
|1
|21:00
|win
|Mikey Burnett
|UFC 17.5 - Ultimate Brazil
Oct/16/1998
|Decision (Split)
|John McCarthy
|1
|21:00
|draw
|Dan Severn
|EC 20 - Extreme Challenge 20
Aug/22/1998
|Draw
|1
|20:00
|win
|Al Buck Jr.
|MS 1 - Midwest Shootfighting 1
Jun/27/1998
|Submission (Choke)
|2
|2:49
|win
|Chris Brennan
|UFC 16 - Battle in the Bayou
Mar/13/1998
|Submission (Shoulder Choke)
|John McCarthy
|1
|9:02
|win
|Townsend Saunders
|UFC 16 - Battle in the Bayou
Mar/13/1998
|Decision (Split)
|Joe Hamilton
|1
|15:00
|win
|Chris Brennan
|EC - Extreme Challenge Trials
Nov/15/1997
|Decision (Split)
|1
|30:00
|draw
|Chris Brennan
|EC 9 - Extreme Challenge 9
Aug/30/1997
|Draw
|1
|20:00
|win
|Chuck Kim
|EC 7 - Extreme Challenge 7
Jun/25/1997
|Submission (Rear-Naked Choke)
|1
|10:46
|loss
|Matt Hume
|EF 4 - Extreme Fighting 4
Mar/28/1997
|TKO (Doctor Stoppage)
|John Donehue
|1
|5:00
|win
|Chad Cox
|EC 3 - Extreme Challenge 3
Feb/15/1997
|TKO (Submission to Punch)
|1
|1:39
|win
|Paul Kimbro
|EC 2 - Extreme Challenge 2
Feb/01/1997
|Submission (Armbar)
|1
|5:13
|win
|Jason Nicholsen
|SB 3 - SuperBrawl 3
Jan/17/1997
|Decision (Unanimous)
|1
|15:00
|win
|Earl Loucks
|EC 1 - Extreme Challenge 1
Nov/23/1996
|Submission (Keylock)
|1
|7:00
|win
|Pat Assalone
|BATB 1 - Brawl at the Ballpark 1
Sep/01/1996
|Submission (Armbar)
|1
|4:01
|win
|Matt Andersen
|Gladiators - Gladiators 1
Jul/26/1996
|TKO (Submission to Punches)
|1
|5:21
|win
|Yasunori Matsumoto
|QCU 2 - Quad City Ultimate 2
May/11/1996
|TKO (Doctor Stoppage)
|1
|16:50
|win
|Andrey Dudko
|BOTM 2 - Battle of the Masters 2
Feb/10/1996
|Submission (Rear-Naked Choke)
|1
|2:49
|win
|Bob Gholson
|BOTM 2 - Battle of the Masters 2
Feb/10/1996
|KO
|1
|2:20
|win
|Rick Graveson
|BOTM 2 - Battle of the Masters 2
Feb/10/1996
|Submission (Rear-Naked Choke)
|1
|0:46
|win
|Rick Graveson
|QCU 1 - Quad City Ultimate 1
Jan/20/1996
|Submission (Rear-Naked Choke)
|1
|1:53
|win
|Ed McLennan
|QCU 1 - Quad City Ultimate 1
Jan/20/1996
|Submission (Armbar)
|1
|1:28
|win
|Kevin Marino
|BOTM 1 - Battle of the Masters 1
Oct/28/1995
|Submission (Rear-Naked Choke)
|1
|3:49
|win
|Angelo Rivera
|BOTM 1 - Battle of the Masters 1
Oct/28/1995
|Submission (Rear-Naked Choke)
|1
|1:40
|win
|Yasunori Matsumoto
|BOTM 1 - Battle of the Masters 1
Oct/28/1995
|Submission (Rear-Naked Choke)
|1
|7:40