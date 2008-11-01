Pat Miletich Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 29-7-2

FAQ's

Pat Miletich next fight? N/A

Pat Miletich last fight? Pat Miletich won their last fight against Thomas Denny by KO (Punches) on Dec. 11, 2008 at AMMA 2 - Adrenaline MMA 2.

Is Pat Miletich retired? Pat Miletich last fought Thomas Denny 13 years 4 months and 28 days ago, and should be considered retired.

Should I bet on Pat Miletich ? Pat Miletich has a 80% win percentage, Out of 0 bouts they have never been a favorite. They have been never been an underdog in 0 matches.

According to online odds, if you had bet $100 on all 0 of Pat Miletich betting fights, you would have lost $0.

Conversely if you had bet $100 on all of their opponents, you would have lost $0.

Where is Pat Miletich from? Pat Miletich is from Bettendorf, Iowa, United States.

Has Pat Miletich ever been knocked out? Pat Miletich has lost 3 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat TKO (Punches) from Matt Lindland on Mar. 22, 2002 at UFC 36 - Worlds Collide